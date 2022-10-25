INDIANA, Pa. – While rumbling to an East Division crown during their first season in the Heritage Conference, the Portage Mustangs didn’t fall often, but defending conference champion Homer-Center did score a regular-season win on Sept. 6.
The Wildcats repeated the feat on Tuesday, topping Portage 25-10, 25-20 during the second Heritage Conference semifinal contested in Ed Fry Arena at Kovalchick Athletic Center.
Homer-Center went on to top West Shamokin, a 25-13, 25-19 winner over Northern Cambria in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
For the Mustangs, the No 2 seed in the upcoming District 6 Class 1A playoffs, their inaugural run through the Heritage held more highs than lows.
“We really like the conference,” Portage coach Lauren Cordwell said. “I think there’s a lot of good competition. Unfortunately, Homer-Center got the best of us twice this year. We might see them again in playoffs. Hopefully it’s a different result that time.”
In the opening set, Homer-Center never trailed as it started with a kill from Alaina Fabin to go up 1-0. A kill from the Mustangs’ Lexi Slanoc leveled the score before the Wildcats started to gain separation.
Starting while up 4-3, the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run and a 9-0 run thanks to a five-point service run from Ali Schmidt and an eight-point spree from Ashlyn Kerr. Up 23-9 after a Kerr ace, Portage got a point back before a Fabin kill and a long return from Paige Phillips ended the first set.
It was the first time this season that a set had run away from the Mustangs, according to their coach.
“We’ve always been able to come back all season when we’ve gotten down,” Cordwell said.
“We’ve been down eight or nine points before, but we’ve always been able to battle back.
“That was a first for us (Tuesday).”
The Mustangs (16-3) bounded out to three-point leads at 5-2 and 12-9, before the latter score opened a streak of five alternating points. Meegan Williams’ kill at 15-all gave the Wildcats the lead for good as they finished on a 10-5 run with kills from Kerr and Fabin helping to tie a bow on the match.
In the opener, West Shamokin weathered a nip-and-tuck battle to a 3-all tie before Maddie McConnell’s ace put the Wolves ahead 4-3. West Shamokin methodically used its front-line height to its advantage while collecting multiple kills from McConnell and Bailey Conrad on the way to a 23-10 edge. Northern Cambria’s 3-0 run in response was cut down by a McConnell kill, which started the closing 2-0 spurt.
West Shamokin’s length up front was a focal point for the Colts in scheming for Tuesday.
“We worked on a lot of defense,” Colts coach Alyssa Walters said. “All week we were in preparation for a bog team like this, knowing they were going to come out and be swinging hard.”
In Set 2, the Colts led until a McConnell kill evened things at 14. A pair of unforced errors by the Colts gave the Wolves a 16-14 lead that was quickly erased by Northern Cambria before a finishing 9-3 kick from West Shamokin secured advancement to the final.
McConnell racked up a dozen kills in the win, leading the Wolves.
Northern Cambria (6-9), which rolls out six sophomores in its rotation, impressed its coach with the resolve shown in the second set while going blow for blow with the Wolves until the closing flurry.
“A little bit of confidence in the second match,” Walters said. “Whenever you come out and play in an environment like this, it’s definitely hard to adapt to that coming from a small-town gym. I think confidence is what helped us along with some leadership from the upperclassmen who really wanted to make their last match a good one.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
