NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – It’s never a good sign when your postgame meeting with your trainer seems to go longer than your postgame meeting with your football team, but that’s the situation Northern Cambria’s Sam Shutty found himself on Friday night, listening intently.
The rains came just after Shutty’s Colts had dispatched visiting Heritage Conference rival Marion Center, 21-7, on Salute to Service Night at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday, moving them over .500 for the first time this season. However, the atmosphere already had been dampened by a flood of penalties and injuries to a pair of key starters, one of them senior quarterback Ethan Donatelli.
“I don’t know. We’re thinking the best,” Shutty said. “It could be nothing. It could be a fracture. It could be a sprain. She did say the location of it was non-weight-bearing.”
Donatelli could be found sitting with his center, Brayden Peles, on the Northern Cambria sidelines for most of the fourth quarter with his ankle wrapped in ice after it was twisted on a sack that took the Colts out of field-goal range.
Peles was helped off the field with a leg injury in the second quarter.
It would be huge if he wasn’t available for next week when the 2-1 Colts play their first road game of the season at Purchase Line. In just his fourth start at quarterback, the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder completed 17 of 22 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 43 yards and his 4-yard scamper in the third quarter put Northern Cambria up 21 points.
“The offense has come a long way. We just have to stop with the penalties,” Colt junior Ty Dumm said after catching seven passes for 90 yards, including his fourth TD of the season from Donatelli.
The Colts were flagged 12 times for 140 yards – a fact that sat well with neither Shutty or Dumm’s teammates. The Colts were more effective at stopping themselves than Marion Center was; Northern Cambria piled up 391 yards, split almost evenly rushing and passing.
Northern Cambria’s Jack Sheredy wound up 4 yards shy of his second straight 100-yard rushing game and notched the first touchdown of the game.
“Their concepts are good. They spread the field. Sheredy runs hard. The quarterback throws a great ball. They’re a very well-balanced team. We knew we were going to have our hands full,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “I’m praying for (Donatelli). I hope he’s OK.”
If Donatelli can’t go against the Red Dragons, that job will fall to Dumm. He was 0-for-1 passing after Donatelli’s injury, but he also posted a pair of 15-yard runs.
“We’ll just have to go ‘next-man-up’ mentality,” Dumm said. “We’ll have to step up.”
Despite 75 yards in penalties, Northern Cambria led 14-0 at haftime, outgaining the Stingers 213-79.
Donatelli totaled 147 yards of total offense by himself over the first two quarters and threw for a touchdown. Sheredy covered 66 yards on 11 rushes.
The Colts finished out the half on a 12-play, 83-yard drive that concluded with 1:12 on the clock when Donatelli, on first-and-goal, dodged a heavy rush and found Ty Dumm for a 4-yard scoring pass.
It only was the third time Northern Cambria had the ball in the first half, Colt touchdowns sandwiched around a turnover on downs deep in Marion Center territory. The Colts struck quickly the first time they gained possession, Sheredy going over the right side from 8 yards away three plays after Dumm’s 37-yard punt return put Northern Cambria in business at the Stinger 30.
Marion Center threatened twice, only to get stopped inside the Colts’ 25 twice. Brad Valeria picked off Cam Rising around the Colt 10 the second time, preceding Northern Cambria’s long, second-quarter scoring march.
The Stingers (0-3) got on the board after Donatelli’s injury on converted lineman Isaac Bassa’s 2-yard plunge. Marion Center recovered the on-side kick, but Nate Fry intercepted Cam Rising and Northern Cambria ran out the last 4:23, ending the game on the Stingers’ 2.
