RURAL VALLEY. Pa. – Zack Taylor, Josh Miller, Ethan Krawcion and Brad Valeria each had two hits, and Josh Yachtis homered and drove in four runs as Northern Cambria trounced West Shamokin 15-5 in six innings on Wednesday.
Krawcion doubled and drove in a pair. Miller and Evan Wiewiora each had two RBIs. Miller struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings on the mound.
Grant Johnson and Payton Harter each had two hits for West Shamokin. Lou Swartz had a double and three RBIs. Niko Buffone and Johnson also had doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.