NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – The first half of Saturday night’s District 6 Class 1A semifinal between Northern Cambria and Cambria Heights looked like your classic playoff matchup.
Both teams trading blows while a tight game was in progress going into the half.
That was until a key turnover ended up turning the game into a historic night for a senior quarterback that has done a lot for the Colts and allowing the team to make some history of its own.
Owen Bougher’s 9-for-12, 165-yard passing performance helped him set the Northern Cambria football single-season passing record as the Colts trounced the rival Highlanders 41-0 at a rain-soaked and windy Duffy Daugherty Stadium.
Bougher, who threw for two touchdowns, was surprised when the announcement was made as the Colts fans celebrated.
“My line (played) great," Bougher said. "My receivers, they get their 5-yard pass, they’ll take it 30 yards for a touchdown. They just help me out so much.”
The record was set when Bougher found Tyler Dumm open over the middle for a 30-yard grab on his way to setting the present mark at 2,062 yards midway through the fourth quarter.
“I’m so appreciative of all the seniors I got to play with, especially (Owen),” Dumm said. “He puts the ball up there and I make plays. I love him.”
No. 2 seed Northern Cambria, which defeated Cambria Heights 35-28 on Aug. 26, advanced to play No. 1 seed Penns Manor at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona in the title game. Penns Manor defeated Northern Cambria 40-14 on Sept. 30.
Colts coach Sam Shutty believes that this was a collective effort for his roster.
“Our line has stepped up and they gave him protection week in and week out,” Shutty said said. “Our running backs and our receivers have given him protection, catching and yards after the catch.
“All the accolades go to Owen and he deserves them because he’s such a great player. I told those guys all these records are really your record because you earned them with them.”
The Colts started putting the game away following a Highlanders fumble, which was turned into one of Dumm’s two touchdown passes from Bougher to make it 13-0 with just over seven minutes to play in the third quarter.
“We got a stop right off the bat, had some good field position, and then they start doing that shifting and then we jumped,” No. 3 seed Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “It was too much to overcome.”
Dumm later added a 30-yard catch for a score as he racked up five catches for 135 yards and two scores.
“The first half was like, 'Yeah, this is where it’s going to be,' ” Shutty said. “It’s a 7-0 game. Our defense just stepped up big. I am so proud of our defense and our defensive coordinators that put together a great plan, and our kids just executed that in the second half. Cambria Heights had nowhere to go.”
Senior Peyton Myers provided a 41-yard touchdown run and 100-yard interception return for a touchdown over the final 5:58 to set the final.
The Colts advanced to their first District 6 championship game since 2003.
“When I saw this team, it reminded me when I first started coaching back in 2003," Shutty said. "I was a junior high coach here. When you get around a team like that, you can feel it. You can feel the energy, you can just feel it. It all came down to us living up to our potential.”
Saturday’s loss brings an end to a great run for a Cambria Heights senior class that played a huge role in helping the Highlanders transition to the Heritage Conference. Cambria Heights won the Heritage Conference in 2021, its first season in the league. In 2020, the Highlanders advanced to the District 6 Class 2A title game.
“I can’t say enough about this senior class," Lewis said. "I’m so proud of the way they’ve represented Cambria Heights. This is a group that went to a District 6 championship game, a group that won a conference championship and a group that made it to the second round. It’s tough to end this way. I’m proud of these seniors. They’ve left a very solid mark on this program.”
