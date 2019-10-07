Mount Aloysius sophomore outside hitter Ashlee Parrish was named AMCC Player of the Week on Monday after she helped the Mounties go 2-0 and improve to 13-5, 4-0 in conference play.
The Northern Cambria product hit .393 on the week, with 28 kills and only six hitting errors. For the week, she averaged 3.5 kills per set, 0.63 service aces per set, and 4.3 points per set. Parrish currently ranks first in total kills, during AMCC matches, with 56 through four contests.
On Wednesday, her 17 kills helped the Mounties defeat La Roche in five sets. She produced a match-high 11 kills in Saturday’s sweep of D’Youville.
Last week, teammate and Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Machala Gibbons earned the weekly honor for the second time this season
