Northern Cambria graduate Samantha Formeck was inducted into the Youngstown State University Athletics Hall of Fame in January.
Formeck won the Horizon League meet in 2009, finished second in 2011 and was third in 2010. She was named the Horizon League’s Golfer of the Year in 2009 and 2010. In her three years, she claimed six tournament titles overall.
She was a model of consistency throughout her career. In 28 career tournaments, she won six times, placed second on five occasions and had 23 top-10 finishes. In 63 rounds played, she set the school record averaging 78.3 strokes per 18 holes.
Formeck was a three-time District 6 Class 2A champion while at Northern Cambria. She finished in fourth place as a junior at the PIAA Class 2A championships and eighth place as a senior.
