Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later in the day. High 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.