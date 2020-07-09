Attending the Positive Athlete awards ceremony as a freshman made a profound impact on recent Northern Cambria graduate Troy Paronish. Since that time, Paronish has always made it a point to pay it forward to help others prosper.
Due largely to a golf tournament Paronish organized that raised over $10,300 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the three-sport standout was recently named as the Mylan Male Positive Male Athlete of the Year for the Western Pennsylvania chapter.
“I felt very honored to get it,” said Paronish, who earned a $5,000 scholarship and was also named as the boys swimming recipient. “I was there my freshman year. When I saw that award be presented, it pushed me to try getting it.”
From those that know Paronish, the award was just confirmation of the type of man he has grown into.
“I couldn’t think of a kid that was more deserving of this award than Troy,” said T.J. Mullen, who previously served as Paronish’s golf and swim coach. “He’s very inspiring. He was always happy, always smiling, just a good kid to be around.”
As a freshman, Paronish was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He received a $1,000 scholarship for his heroic fight that prevented him from swimming that winter.
“The ceremony my freshman year, it gave me the inspiration to have the golf tournament that I did for Make-A-Wish,” Paronish said.
The “Tee Off with Troy” event took place in September 2019 at Cambrian Hills Golf Course in Hastings. Combining golf and fundraising blended two of Paronish’s passions. Raising over $10,300 even blew Paronish’s modest expectations out of proportion.
“I was honestly expecting maybe $2,000 or $5,000 max,” Paronish said. “We raised over $10,000, I was real surprised.”
Helping a cause Paronish once benefited from made it worthwhile for the school record holder in the 100-yard breaststroke, 200 individual medley and 400 free relay.
“I had the fundraiser for Make-A-Wish because they granted me a trip to Hawaii my sophomore year,” Paronish said. “After that ceremony and seeing all the other kids do fundraisers, I thought it would be a perfect way to pay it back to Make-A-Wish for giving me that trip.”
Paronish always brought a positive attitude to school and his extracurricular activities.
“He’s an outstanding kid. He’s very unselfish, dedicated to what he does,” Mullen said. “He never complained, never asked for somebody to feel sorry for him. He was very selfless.”
Paronish will attend West Virginia University, where he will major in biochemistry with hopes of attending medical school to become a nuclear medicine physician.
“That helps so much,” Paronish said of receiving the $5,000 scholarship. “Every little bit knocked off helps so much. It takes away from the future that I have to pay off later.”
Paronish, who earned four letters in golf, three in swimming and two in track and field, was nominated by Northern Cambria swim coach Michelle Paronish.
The son of Tom and Denise Paronish reflected fondly on his time at Northern Cambria.
“Everyone is so supportive of everyone,” Paronish said. “When we would go to volleyball games, our girls team won two state championships in a row, the student section was always supportive of the team. We always had a big section cheering them on. Same with the football games, there was always people there cheering them on.
“When I found out I had cancer, I did not go through it alone. My family, friends, teachers and coaches were there to help me. It was really helpful through the whole process.”
