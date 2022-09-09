NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Northern Cambria continued to flash its big-play ability on offense as four different Colts found the end zone and created havoc on defense to remain unbeaten with a 33-6 Heritage Conference victory over Purchase Line on Friday night at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium.
The Colts’ Peyton Myers scored two first-half touchdowns, including taking the opening kickoff back for an 81-yard score. Myers has cashed in on a special teams touchdown in back-to-back weeks, returning a punt last week at Marion Center.
“We wanted to set the tone early on,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “We work on special teams a lot throughout the week at practice and it has paid off early this season.”
“We pushed past the ball and over pursued the kick,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “It was big and not how we wanted to start this game.”
Trey Pershing added the PAT to hand the Colts a 7-0 lead, one that they would not give up.
Purchase Line settled in after its early special teams hiccup, scoring on the ninth play of their 51-yard drive when Jon Elick slammed it in from 2 yards with 13 seconds to play in the second quarter.
The junior quarterback carried the load on the drive, getting five of the carries, Brock Small carried it twice for 17 yards and Andrew Beer once for 6 yards.
Small led the Red Dragons’ rushing attack with 69 yards on 13 attempts. Six other Purchase Line ball carriers toted it 27 times for minus one yard.
With seconds remaining in the half, the Red Dragons went for the squib kick, attempting to eat some time off the clock, but Jack Sheredy made yet another sparking Colts’ special teams play, falling on the ball at the 45-yard line.
A 26-yard end-around by Myers burned all but three seconds from the first-half clock and set the ball at the Red Dragons 29-yard line.
Shutty used a timeout to set up a last-second play, which was executed to perfection as quarterback Owen Bougher threw a dart in stride to Myers as time expired. Colts kicker Trey Pershing nailed the extra point to give Northern Cambria a 13-6 halftime advantage and the momentum back on the home side of the field.
“I think that Purchase Line was beating us up front pretty good in the first half,” Shutty said. “We were handed the opportunity with the field position and Colton’s long run, so we called the time out to set it up. We ran that play countless times in practice and everyone was comfortable with it, and it looked like it. Owen looked like a poised, veteran quarterback. It was great to see.”
The statistics at the half were just as tight as the score with the Red Dragons outgaining the Colts 103-101.
“I thought after the first half we played right with Northern,” Falisec said. “Actually, I thought we should have been up at the half, but we had those two interceptions and the play right before halftime really deflated us.”
Not lost in the excitement of the Colts’ scoring plays to start and end the first half was stellar defensive play. Myers intercepted Elick on the Red Dragons’ first play to open the second quarter and linebacker Ty Dumm did the same on the Dragons following possession.
Northern Cambria now has seven interceptions on the season, including two each for Myers and Ty Dumm.
The Colts defense continued to shine in the second half, limiting the visitors to just 23 total yards.
“We went in after the first half and fixed our mistakes,” senior linebacker Cody Dumm stated.
Elick had little time to find his receivers and was sacked four times in the second half and five times in the game. Senior middle linebacker Cody Dumm was a wrecking ball, chasing Elick out of the pocket numerous times and securing three sacks to go with nearly 20 tackles.
“The kid is an animal who was absolutely everywhere,” Shutty said about his defensive leader. “He was making nearly every single tackle that was run up the middle and doing exactly what he should do. He is living up to the potential that we saw in him as a tenth grader.”
“I just came out in the second half a little bit pumped up,” Cody Dumm said. “It feels good to help out and have a game like this.”
After Purchase Line punter Victor Bartlebaugh booted the second of his three third-quarter punts out of bounds, the Red Dragons tacked on a 5-yard penalty to set Northern up at the 40-yard line.
Colton Paronish, who dropped a costly fumble that set up the Red Dragons’ only touchdown, shredded the PL defense for a 36-yard gain inside the red zone. Two plays later Logan Dumm crossed the goal line from 13 yards out, and Pershing added the PAT making it 20-6 in favor of the Colts.
Less than two minutes later after another Red Dragons punt, Bougher found Ty Dumm on a short pass that the sophomore turned into a 59-yard score.
Xander Dolansky trotted in from 11 yards with 3:09 to play in the game to set the final at 33-6.
Northern Cambria had just 67 rushing yards at the half, accumulated 277 on the ground and 372 total yards. Paronish went over the century mark for the second time this season, finishing with 105 yards on nine attempts.
Owen Bougher was 7-for-11 passing for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He has thrown five touchdown passed compared to just one interception in three games.
“We can’t get over confident and have to continue to learn who we are as a team,” Shutty concluded. “I am excited to see this team and where we are at, but also to work on getting better.”
Falisec also remains positive.
“We are a competitive team with our full roster, but we have to put a full game together,” he said. “We can’t play one good half here and one there. We need to regroup, heal up and get after it next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.