CLYMER – Northern Cambria is looking to make a run to the District 6 Class A football playoffs. The Colts made a run through Heritage Conference rival Penns Manor on Friday night.
Especially Adam Kopera.
Kopera rushed for more than 100 yards in the first quarter alone, and the Colts snapped a five-game losing skid with a 42-19 win over the host Comets at a chilly Pat Corrigan Field.
Kopera finished up with 314 yards on 29 carries, scoring on runs of 10 and 6 yards in the third quarter that broke open the game. The Northern Cambria senior captain surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the opening stanza.
“The line helps me out so much, I feel I have to do my part. They’re opening up holes a car could go through. This was an amazing experience,” Kopera said. “I never imagined a night like this.”
Northern Cambria quarterback Mike Hoover also went over 1,000 yards passing in the first half, and Owen Prasko scored a pair of touchdowns for the Colts (3-6). Northern Cambria entered the game ranked 12th in the District 6-A playoff rankings; the top 12 teams qualify for the postseason.
“It was nice to finally see our guys play together and play well,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said.
“They were all in sync.”
Northern Cambria amassed 583 yards in total offense, finding a lot of holes behind the line of Joe Rezk, Zach Daisley, Luke Tomallo, Jorden Wise and Joe Wagner.
“We knew we had to just dominate. We have playoffs on the line,” said Wise, one of four seniors on Northern Cambria’s starting front.
“We just put it in gear and did what we needed to do.”
Penns Manor was one of the teams that entered the week within striking distance of the Colts for one of the final playoff spots. The Comets, however, only had the ball for 17 plays in the second half of what turned out to be their fifth consecutive defeat.
“We saw all those big boys (on the line). We knew we were in some trouble,” Comets coach Bill Packer said.
“We’re young and not very big.”
Northern Cambria set the tone by running for first downs on its first four offensive plays. The Colts’ opening drive ended at the Comet 24 after a pair of procedure penalties, but Northern Cambria cashed in the next time it got the ball on Prasko’s 6-yard scamper out of the wildcat on the first snap of the second quarter.
Northern Cambria increased the difference to two scores in the final minute of the first half. Penns Manor bit on a play-action fake, and Hoover found Prasko behind the defense. Prasko waited for the ball at about midfield, then outraced everyone the rest of the way for a 79-yard touchdown.
The possession started after Wagner forced a Conner Keith fumble that Daisley recovered at the Colts 9.
Penns Manor, though, got on the board less than 30 seconds later, when Zack O’Neal found the end zone on a 4-yard run after Dimitri Lieb returned the kickoff 59 yards to the Colts 14.
However, Northern Cambria came out in the second half and scored on its first two possessions on Kopera runs to make a cushion. Isaac Noll and Eric Lubert added insurance touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“It’s fantastic,” Rezk said of the Colts ability to run the ball. “This felt like last year and the year before.”
