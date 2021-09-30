The Heritage Conference football game scheduled between Northern Cambria and host West Shamokin on Friday has been canceled.
The District 6 website and football rankings had been updated Thursday to indicate a Northern Cambria (1-5) forfeit loss and a West Shamokin (3-3) win.
"We are canceled," Northern Cambria Athletic Director Fred Montanaro said. "We have a couple medical concerns on our end. It is not COVID-19 related. We have a couple medical concerns. We had the school physician in. Things are under control."
District 6 Football Chairman Ralph Cecere, the Portage Area High School principal, noted Thursday evening that while Northern Cambria will receive a forfeit loss, if West Shamokin was able to find an opponent late Thursday, then the Wolves' forfeit win would be vacated and the result of the team's rescheduled game would count.
As of Thursday night West Shamokin had not announced a new opponent.
Indiana County radio station WCCS cited West Shamokin Athletic Director Philip Parks as saying the Wolves would receive a forfeit win because no opponent could be secured on such short notice.
Heritage Conference President Jody Rainey of Homer-Center said the conference was informed of the situation by Northern Cambria.
