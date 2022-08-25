NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – With only two seniors in 2021, the Northern Cambria High School football team had a lot of growing pains.
Not surprisingly, the Colts finished 2-8.
A now-matured and seasoned group of talented, athletic skill players, though, has the Colts players and coaches optimistic they could turn things around this season.
“We have so many talented skill-position players that could see the field this year, and this is making all of us skill players work harder on every play at practice,” Colts senior slotback/cornerback Peyton Myers said. “I think our backs and receivers could be very successful. I think as a team, we could average over 30 points a game.”
Also a standout in track and field as a sprinter and basketball, Myers is probably the best-known and most-proven member of Northern Cambria’s stable of running backs and wide receivers.
Although the team struggled in his junior year, Myers put up more than respectable numbers himself. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry, led the team with 475 rushing yards and hauled in a team-best eight passes for 124 yards.
He’s not alone, though. Not by a long shot. Every player who caught a pass and 11 of the 12 who ran the ball for coach Sam Shutty in 2021 was a junior, sophomore or freshman.
Junior Jackson Sheredy is coming off a season in which he rushed for 339 yards and caught six passes. Senior Xander Dolansky averaged 7.3 yards per rush attempt and took two of his 26 carries to the end zone. As a freshman, Tyler Dumm was third on the Colts in receptions and also wound up passing for 122 yards when Northern Cambria ran out of quarterbacks late in the year because of injuries. Senior Ben Janosko averaged almost 21 yards per reception in 2021 and has drawn praise from teammates in camp.
“If we don’t set a good example, it won’t benefit us, and the cornerstone is the experience that we have as a whole compared to last year,” Janosko said. “This year we return almost everybody on both sides of the ball.”
Colton Paronish also is back for his senior year after an injury held him to four games. He’s big and fast at 185 pounds.
Shutty said he and the coaching staff are being challenged to find ways to get the ball into the hands of as many of the Colts’ threats as possible.
“We plan to create as many opportunities as we can to be diverse in all areas of the game in order to utilize the talents of all players that should be on the field,” Shutty said. “By not having one or two ‘feature players,’ I feel that will make us dynamic and difficult for our opponents to prepare.”
Dumm is back battling senior Logan Dumm to start at wide receiver opposite Janosko. Shutty has two experienced – and, now, healthy, quarterbacks to begin the season in Friday’s Coal Bowl at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium against reigning Heritage Conference champion Cambria Heights. Senior Owen Bougher already has 17 games under his belt behind center and probably entered camp as the odds-on favorite to trigger the offense, but junior Ethan Donatelli also has played, throwing six passes and rushing for 64 yards in 2021.
“Because of my experience, I have become more patient as a quarterback,” said Bougher, who threw for 179 yards and rushed for 153 behind a smallish and equally-inexperienced line in 2021. “I am able to make better reads more quickly.
“The connection I have with my offensive line and wide receivers gives me more confidence and will help us succeed this year.”
Myers said the potential is nice, but the Colts need to live up to it on the field.
“We do feel a need to step up this season,” Myers said. “After last year’s performance, we feel that we as skill players need to make more plays for our team to win games this year.”
