DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Northern Cambria scored just six points in the second half, but made two crucial fourth-down stops to help fend off Conemaugh Township 34-20 in a WestPAC-Heritage crossover game on Friday night.
The win mixed with a Cambria Heights loss to Northern Bedford County allowed the Colts to jump the Highlanders for the No. 2 seed in District 6 Class 1A.
“It’s very gratifying after being picked seventh in your conference at the start of the season,” said Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty, whose team cleansed itself of a 2-8 record in 2021 by finishing the regular season 7-3. “No one really believes in you, but we believed in each other.
“I just let them know I was proud of them no matter how we ended up. Second in the district right now – a far shot from seventh in the conference. We’re pretty happy with where we sit right now.”
Senior running back Colton Paronish ran 17 times for 114 yards and three touchdowns, including a 15-yard score with only eight minutes left that put the Colts back up by two possessions.
Northern Cambria quarterback Owen Bougher was 7 of 13 for 174 yards. He also produced 41 yards on three carries, which included a 29-yard TD burst to put the Colts in front 20-7 early in the second quarter.
Wide receiver Peyton Myers secured three catches for 81 yards for the Colts.
Conemaugh Township was unable to pick up a first down on a fourth-and-1 from the Colts’ 10-yard line late in the second quarter. Northern Cambria answered with a 90-yard drive that was capped with a 3-yard TD run by Paronish to give the Colts a 28-7 halftime lead.
Down by 14 late in the third quarter, Shirley capped a 59-yard scoring drive with a 20-yard TD pass to Ethan Black, the duo’s third of the night. The score remained 28-20 with 11:35 remaining after Shirley’s two-point conversion pass was intercepted in the end zone.
Northern Cambria responded with a 75-yard drive that ended when Paronish powered in from 15 yards out to go back up by 14 with only eight minutes left.
The Indians had a chance to tighten the gap once more after Shirley hit senior receiver Christian Ruiz for a 35-yard gain down to the Northern Cambria 1-yard line.
But after two incomplete passes, a third-and-goal pitch play to Black lost six yards and Conemaugh Township was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty that moved the ball all the way back to the 22-yard line.
“They’re a physical team, and I give them (the Colts) credit,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said of the situational struggles. “We had multiple chances – first half, one led to a score because we didn’t convert. That’s on me. I have to find a way for us to get those yards as the play caller.
“That really was the difference because it was a close game.”
Shirley’s pass on fourth-and-goal from the 22 was intercepted by Northern Cambria’s Ty Dumm and the Colts ran out the final five minutes on the clock with three straight first-down carries.
Shirley surpassed 5,000 passing yards for his career when he fired a strike to Black for a 33-yard TD with 7:19 left in the third quarter to make it 28-14.
“It helps when you play with a lot of great players, obviously,” said Shirley of the milestone. “I give a lot of credit to my teammates.”
The senior completed 22 of 41 passes for 303 yards and three TDs despite being noticeably hindered by a lingering knee injury that had kept him out of the lineup the past three weeks.
Black racked up 212 yards on 13 receptions for an electrifying 74-yard TD catch on Conemaugh Township’s first play from scrimmage.
Penna was more than satisfied with the effort he received from his dynamic pass catcher and quarterback, who have both suffered injuries in recent weeks.
“None of them are 100 percent,” said Penna. “He (Black) is sick, too, so I give him credit for sticking with it. We just kept trying out different ways to get him open. With our offense, we have a lot of flexibility to do some different things.”
Conemaugh Township was called for 14 penalties totaling 105 yards. Nearly every drive was hampered by pre-snap penalties as the Indians were assessed with nine false start penalties.
Conemaugh Township, which played the last two weeks without versatile junior Jon Updyke, will attempt to get healthy before they travel to second-seeded Windber at 7 p.m. Friday in a District 5 Class 1A semifinal matchup.
Northern Cambria will host a District 6 Class 1A playoff game next week.
