NANTY GLO, Pa. – United Valley gave undefeated Northern Cambria all it could handle throughout Friday’s Heritage Conference clash at Lloyd C. McMullen Memorial Field.
It became a matter of which team could provide the final big play as a separator. The Colts turned to Peyton Myers, who provided a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown, late in fourth quarter for the eventual game-winning score as Northern Cambria escaped with a hard-fought 20-13 triumph.
“First off, I think United Valley is a very good football team,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “They have a deep roster. They were able to make substitutions, keep their guys fresh. I think that was key tonight.
“I think that just shows the dedication of our guys not giving up. There’s a lot of moments where you start questioning and start wondering, ‘Are we really that good? We’re losing to United (Valley).’ I’m just proud of our guys the way they hung in there, they way they battled and came together.”
Northern Cambria improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2020.
United Valley fell to 0-4. Friday’s game was played at Blacklick Valley’s home field, an agreement as part of the new co-op between Blacklick Valley and United. After a two-point loss at West Shamokin last week, United Valley was on the doorstep of another possible victory, but fell just short on Friday.
“What can you say? You can’t criticize the effort,” United Valley coach Kevin Marabito said. “The kids are playing hard. One of these days, we’re going to get a bounce our way that’s going to spring it. They’re getting closer. That was a good football team we played tonight. We went toe to toe with them. It just didn’t work out.”
Northern Cambria led 7-0 at halftime. Midway through the first quarter, Jack Sheredy stepped in front of an out route and returned an interception 13 yards for a score. Trey Pershing’s kick made it 7-0.
After an Evan Thomas interception, United Valley turned it over on downs early in the second quarter on fourth-and-goal from the 10.
United Valley muffed a punt as Northern Cambria took over near midfield, but the Lions held the Colts without another score to go into halftime.
In the third quarter, Northern Cambria was tackled for no gain on fourth-and-3 from its own 27. United Valley’s Caden McCully, who rumbled for 166 yards on 27 carries, scored two plays later on a 9-yard run. Evan McAnulty’s kick tied it at 7-all with 10:01 left in the third.
On the ensuing drive, Northern Cambria marched 65 yards on seven plays for a score. Xander Dolansky was initially stopped at the United Valley 5, but received a boost from the offensive line on his way to a 12-yard touchdown scamper. A high snap gave Northern Cambria a 13-7 lead with 6:39 remaining in the third.
In the fourth, McCully got six straight handoffs. The junior cut back against the grain for a 10-yard touchdown run untouched. A muffed snap kept the game tied at 13-all with 6:35 left.
“Caden’s a warrior,” Marabito said. “He leaves everything there on the offensive side, defensive side. He never comes out. He never quits. He’s turning into that leader we need. He wants to win more that anybody.”
On its next series, Northern Cambria needed just four plays to answer. Senior quarterback Owen Bougher, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 183 yards, found Myers over the middle. Myers stopped, made a tackler miss and headed toward his sideline, where he received a convoy of blockers for a 54-yard touchdown. Pershing’s kick made it 20-13 with 4:36 remaining.
“That’s just a great job with Bougher,” Shutty said. “Peyton was like the third checkdown on that. Peyton’s Peyton and he’s going to do what he does, busts a big play and makes a lot of people miss.”
United Valley picked up a first down on its next drive, but two straight tackles for loss and an incompletion had the Lions facing fourth-and-13. Marabito chose to punt as United Valley was 0-for-6 with two interceptions through the air.
Sheredy picked up nine yards on third-and-1 to seal victory.
Bougher completed passes to seven different receivers, with four finishing with three catches each.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
