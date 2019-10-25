The defending PIAA Class A champion Northern Cambria Colts earned a No. 1 seed in the District 6 volleyball playoffs set to start on Monday.
Ten area teams qualified for the postseason. First round games will take place on Monday, with Class A and AA quarterfinals set for Tuesday, semifinals on Thursday and the title games scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at Altoona Fieldhouse.
On Tuesday, the Colts will host the winner of the first round game between Bishop Guilfoyle (8) and Glendale (9) at 7 p.m. Bishop Carroll, the No. 3 seed and defending District 6 champ, will entertain No. 6 seed St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tenth-seeded Bishop McCort travels to take on No. 7 seed Claysburg-Kimmel at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner will meet No. 2 seed West Branch on Tuesday.
In Class AA, Central Cambria garnered the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of Monday’s game between Penns Valley (7) and Bellwood-Antis (10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Cambria Heights is the No. 3 seed and will entertain the victor of Monday’s matchup between Tyrone (6) and Penn Cambria (11).
Eighth-seeded Forest Hills hosts No. 9 seed Huntingdon at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner matches up with No. 1 seed Bald Eagle Area, the defending district and state champion. Ligonier Valley is the No. 12 seed and will travel to Philipsburg-Osceola (5) for a 7 p.m. start on Monday. The winner meets No. 4 seed West Shamokin.
Somerset, the four-time District 5-6 champion, will host No. 3 seed Greater Johnstown at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Class AAA semifinal. No. 1 seed Hollidaysburg awaits the winner in the district title game.
