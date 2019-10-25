Heritage Conference volleyball – Oct. 23, 2019

Northern Cambria’s Jenna Lutch (center) and (from left) Rayna Buza, Camryn Dumm, Brooke Lieb and Maggie Hogan celebrate after defeating West Shamokin for the Heritage Conference Championship on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Ed Fry Arena in Indiana. 

 Bob Leslie
For The Tribune-Democrat

The defending PIAA Class A champion Northern Cambria Colts earned a No. 1 seed in the District 6 volleyball playoffs set to start on Monday. 

Ten area teams qualified for the postseason. First round games will take place on Monday, with Class A and AA quarterfinals set for Tuesday, semifinals on Thursday and the title games scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at Altoona Fieldhouse. 

On Tuesday, the Colts will host the winner of the first round game between Bishop Guilfoyle (8) and Glendale (9) at 7 p.m. Bishop Carroll, the No. 3 seed and defending District 6 champ, will entertain No. 6 seed St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tenth-seeded Bishop McCort travels to take on No. 7 seed Claysburg-Kimmel at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner will meet No. 2 seed West Branch on Tuesday. 

In Class AA, Central Cambria garnered the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of Monday’s game between Penns Valley (7) and Bellwood-Antis (10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Cambria Heights is the No. 3 seed and will entertain the victor of Monday’s matchup between Tyrone (6) and Penn Cambria (11). 

Eighth-seeded Forest Hills hosts No. 9 seed Huntingdon at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner matches up with No. 1 seed Bald Eagle Area, the defending district and state champion. Ligonier Valley is the No. 12 seed and will travel to Philipsburg-Osceola (5) for a 7 p.m. start on Monday. The winner meets No. 4 seed West Shamokin. 

Somerset, the four-time District 5-6 champion, will host No. 3 seed Greater Johnstown at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Class AAA semifinal. No. 1 seed Hollidaysburg awaits the winner in the district title game.

