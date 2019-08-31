NORTHERN CAMBRIA – It was nine years in the making, but the Northern Cambria girls volleyball team finally claimed the championship title at its own tip-off tournament on Saturday, beating out 18 other schools for the crown.
The defending PIAA Class A champion Colts outlasted defending two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champ Central Cambria in a winner-take-all, 25-16 victory.
“It’s a great feeling to finally win our own tournament,” said Northern Cambria junior Maggie Hogan. “I think our energy really helped us today, staying upbeat and staying confident really helped us when things got tough.”
Colts coach Mike Hogan, whose team sported shirts that said “The only thing harder than winning one is winning two (state championships),” said that claiming the tournament title was the first of many team goals for his squad this season.
“The first or second day of practice, I always try to have them list what their team goals are,” Coach Hogan said. “I know we want to defend, but you can’t just make November 17 your whole season, and this was the first goal.
“We know that we have a big target on our backs, but we are embracing that and are excited about trying to defend our state title. We know that everyone is going to come after us and that’s part of the excitement. Someone is going to try to knock us off and we know that. We also know that you cannot play perfect and are going to make mistakes. You just have to play the next ball and outlast people. We are working on developing our conditioning and our strength so we can last longer.”
Northern Cambria, which crushed Hollidaysburg 25-8 in the quarterfinals, sailed through pool play and was unbeaten all day.
The biggest challenge for the Colts came in the semifinals against North Star. The Cougars, who knocked off three-time defending District 5-A champion and 2018 PIAA Class A runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley 25-17 in the quarters, led throughout most of the set.
Northern Cambria trailed by as many as six points twice. The hosts took the lead for good 18-17 and went on to the 25-19 win.
“In the beginning of the season, you’re not really sure all the time what your team has and what you are capable of doing,” North Star coach Tony Crisafulli said. “You come to an early-season tournament to get a feel for your own team. You are there to play and to win, but you are there to learn about your own team. We’ve got a couple of spots that need some work. There are some things that we are doing fairly well right now and some things that we need to work on.”
The Red Devils beat Somerset 25-17 in the quarterfinals and previously unbeaten DuBois 26-24 in the semifinals.
“I told the girls there was no need to hang their heads, that they should be proud of the way that we played all day,” Central Cambria coach Jason Layman said. “We beat a lot of really, really good teams. We are still learning about each other. This is a whole new group of girls from who we had last year so this early in the season, I’m really proud of how they played. Northern Cambria has a heck-of-a team, but I saw a lot of things that I was very happy with in my team today.”
Other area teams that were in the Silver bracket were Bishop Carroll, Penn Cambria and Windber.
