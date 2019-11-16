MECHANICSBURG – Northern Cambria won its second straight PIAA Class A championship Saturday morning at Cumberland Valley High School in a sweep of Nativity BVM.
"I have been playing with these girls since I was in fifth or sixth grade and we are all best friends," said Colts' junior outside hitter Maggie Hogan, who helped the cause with 20 kills. "It's just crazy for us to win back-to-back championships."
The District 6 champion Colts (25-1) won the match 25-14, 25-18, 31-29 to capture the title over the Green Wave (24-2).
"As a team, this was really sweet to go back-to-back," Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan said. "As I've said before, everyone was asking us in August if we were going to be back here and wanting us to do it again.
"You have to take it one step at a time and it takes a lot of work and things have to go your way. You have to stay healthy, stay strong and have skills. There are a lot of things that they had to take care of and I am super proud of them for doing that. I put the challenge on them that people were going to come after them. I told them 'You are not going to win it by default, you have to go out and get it' and they did that."
Cory Isenberg is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @coryisenbergTD
