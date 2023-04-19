ARMAGH, Pa. – While Northern Cambria pitcher Shaun Gisler battled with his control early in the Colts’ key Heritage Conference clash at United High School – allowing two runs without a hit during the second inning – the left-hander found his stride through the remainder of his 5 2/3 innings on the mound as the unbeaten Colts topped the Lions 7-2, handing the hosts their first loss in conference play.
“He definitely was gritty,” Northern Cambria coach Brian Bougher said. “He’s been our most efficient pitcher all year.
“Today, he struggled a bit, but he found his groove later in the game. He showed up toward the end.”
Gisler struck out nine batters while allowing two hits, walking two batters and plunking three others. After United (7-2 overall, 6-1 Heritage Conference) scratched out its two runs in the second without a base hit, Gisler settled down and allowed the two Lions hits – one each in the third and fourth innings.
Gisler’s fifth inning saw him strike out the side on 10 pitches, with an 0-2 ball to Evan Thomas with two gone in the frame spoiling his bid for an immaculate inning.
“My curveball was on, but my fastball at the beginning wasn’t very on,” Gisler said. “It did look better in the end.”
The Colts hopped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, using Evan Wiewiora’s triple to left to plate Brad Valeria and Owen Bougher. Shane Gisler, serving as a courtesy runner for the catcher Wiewiora, trotted in when Ben Messina singled to left.
United cut into the lead thanks to Brady Coleman’s sacrifice fly to shallow center, fielded by second baseman Messina. Caden McCully was hit by a Shaun Gisler offering with the bases loaded three batters later, forcing Thomas to the plate.
Outside of Isaac Worthington’s leadoff single in the third and Connor Darr’s single to start the fourth, United didn’t put too much pressure on Shaun Gisler or his two relievers – Caleb Dolney or Josh Yachtis – the rest of the way.
“(Shaun Gisler) did an excellent job,” United coach Doug McNulty said. “He had some adversity in the first and second innings, but he had a good three-pitch mix. That was one of the best arms we’ve seen so far, eight-nine games in. It’s tough.
“It’s obvious that I need to get my guys geared up for a little more (velocity), 7-2 doesn’t indicate how much better they were than us today.
“We didn’t come to play and that falls on me.”
The Colts (9-0, 7-0) pushed three runs across in the third with Dolney’s ground-ball single to right chasing in Shane Gisler and Messina. Dolney scored when a short popup down the third-base line by Parker Shutty was lost in the sun.
Wiewiora’s double with two gone in the fourth, coupled with an errant relay throw that gave him an extra bag, led to Northern Cambria’s final run when Shane Gisler raced in on a wild pitch.
That was the seventh run charged to United pitcher Zack Travis, who allowed three earned runs over 4 2/3 innings while fanning four and giving up five hits.
An eager approach at the plate paid off for the Colts on Wednesday, but their skipper points out that it isn’t always the case.
“We’ve been an aggressive-hitting team all year,” Brian Bougher said. “Sometimes it hurts us. When you get different pitchers on the mound, slower pitchers, we’re just telling the kids, ‘You need to get your timing down.’ Sometimes, it’s just not good to jump on that first pitch, but we’ve been aggressive all year.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
