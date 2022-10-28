LOYSBURG – The good news for the Cambria Heights Highlanders is that Friday night was the last game of the regular season, which gives them at least one more game for the season.
The bad news is that they were caught sleeping at the control and fell behind very quick.
Northern Bedford County got off to a fast start and didn’t look back in the first half as the Black Panthers cruised to a 37-14 triumph over the Highlanders at Panther Community Stadium.
“They’re a well-coached team,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “They’re a tough, physical football team.
“They beat us in every aspect of the game. The good news is, we got into the playoffs next week. That’s about the only good news.
“It’s difficult when you lose all three phases of the game.”
The Black Panthers wasted no time getting on the board. On a gadget play Aaron Bowers found Ben Gable open for a 41-yard gain. That set up Adam Johnson’s 4-yard punch to give the home team the early lead.
Johnson racked up 125 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.
Moving ahead in the quarter, Gable found the end zone again, this time on 21-yard pass from Eion Snider, which put the hosts up 14-0 after one.
Early in the second quarter, a play symbolic of the Highlanders’ night occurred when a bad snap found its way into the end zone, resulting in safety to make it 16-0.
Ashton Detterline later added a 24-yard reception from Snider and Johnson later busted one up open from 67 yards out to make it 30-0 at the half.
“We know that they like to run the ball,” Northern Bedford coach Garry Black said. “That’s Cambria Heights football. We know that’s what they’re going to come out and do. We had to come out and stop it.
“We knew that we got a chance tonight to play one of the best District 6 teams that could contend for a championship.”
Northern Bedford got a touchdown late in the fourth on pass from Snider to Jestin Fernandez which activated the running clock.
Cambria Heights broke up the shutout on a Lucas Storm 7-yard run, while Stephen Nelen scored the other touchdown from 37 yards. Nelen accounted for 123 yards on nine carries.
Lewis said his team is looking forward to shifting their focus toward the playoffs.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to coming ready to play each week,” Lewis said. “We didn’t come ready to play today, that’s on me. We’re 0-0 when we go into the playoffs. We got to play better. We got to execute better.”
Top seed Northern Bedford will host No. 4 Tussey Mountain in a District 5 Class 1A semifinal next week.
