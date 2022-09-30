CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – A battle of unbeatens ended up as a one-sided contest Friday night as Northern Bedford County’s defense shut down Conemaugh Township’s prolific offense, and the visiting Black Panthers combined that tenacious effort with a punishing ground game to come away with a dominating 56-8 victory at Shade High School.
Northern Bedford (6-0) limited the Indians (5-1) to just 90 total yards and didn’t surrender an offensive touchdown.
“We put in some new things defensively that we haven’t done this year,” Black Panthers coach Garry Black said. “Our guys learned a new scheme in a week, and they executed awesome. We brought some speed on the outside, because when teams give them time to throw, they’ve been picking people apart.”
The Black Panthers were able to control the ball by picking up 329 of their 410 total yards on the ground, led by junior running back Adam Johnson. Johnson rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, while quarterback Eion Snider added 51 yards and two scores on seven carries.
“We knew we had a pretty good line, a good fullback, and our receivers block like crazy,” Black said. “Johnson is an absolute monster and he’s tough to bring down.”
Conemaugh Township was unable to get on track, and the Indians were further hampered by the loss of starting quarterback Tanner Shirley, who left with an injury late in the first quarter.
“We didn’t get off to a good start,” Indians coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “They’re a good ball club, and I didn’t have our guys ready. They’re very tough, very physical, and we didn’t have our best stuff tonight.”
Northern Bedford set the tone for the contest in the opening moments, forcing a Conemaugh Township three-and-out, with Johnson taking it the distance from 47 yards out on the Black Panthers’ second play from scrimmage. Collin Yeatts’s first of seven consecutive extra points made it 7-0 just 1:14 in.
Another Indians’ three-and-out was followed by a six-play scoring drive capped off with Snyder’s 12-yard keeper.
Conemaugh Township’s best chance to get back in the game came after Christian Ruiz recovered a muffed Northern Bedford punt at the Black Panthers’ 41, and subsequent runs of 10 and 11 yards by Jon Updyke helped the Indians move into the red zone. However, Updyke’s fourth-down completion to Ethan Black was stopped short of the sticks at the Northern Bedford eight to turn away the threat.
The Black Panthers answered with a 92-yard touchdown drive highlighted by Johnson, who carried six times for 66 yards and finished the series with a 2-yard scoring run.
Johnson’s third touchdown run of the half, a 13-yarder with just under six minutes left, made it 28-0, and the Black Panthers added another score on Snider’s 15-yard dash to the end zone after a botched Conemaugh Township punt snap gave them the ball deep in Indian territory on the following series.
Black used his sprinter’s speed to return the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to get Conemaugh Township on the board, and he subsequently ran in the conversion.
However, Snider engineered a last-minute drive by completing four straight passes for 51 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown toss to Aaron Bowers with 25 seconds left to give his team an eventual 42-8 advantage at the break.
Ashton Detterline’s 2-yard touchdown run finished the opening possession of the third quarter for the Black Panthers, and Ben Clark’s 6-yard dash in the fourth quarter completed the scoring.
Northern Bedford will face Claysburg-Kimmel at Hollidaysburg on Thursday, while Conemaugh Township hosts Northwest next Saturday at 5 p.m.
