SOMERSET, N.J. – In response to the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health, safety and well-being of campus and athletic communities being paramount, the Northeast Conference Council of Presidents voted to postpone all fall sports athletics competition and championships.
This postponement applies to NEC sponsored sports and impacts men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, as well as all other NEC sports scheduled to engage in competition this fall.
The council agreed to reconvene again by Oct. 1 to evaluate the public health crisis and competitive options moving forward.
“Today’s announcement from the Northeast Conference that the competition of fall sports will be postponed is extremely disappointing for the student-athletes, coaches and staff who have been eagerly preparing for the onset of their championship seasons,” said St. Francis Athletic Director James Downer.
“As a former student-athlete, I absolutely understand and share the desire of the Red Flash family to return to competition.
“However, this decision was made with the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans being at the forefront and we fully support that decision. Please know that St. Francis athletics will continue to prepare for a return to competition underneath an abundance of precaution and safety measures while we remain hopeful that our talented student-athletes will return to competition in the near future.”
