Andy Zuchelli has continued to elevate his game and build on his skills throughout his basketball career at North Star.
On Monday, Zuchelli was rewarded for his efforts, and was chosen to the first team of the Pennsylvania Sportswriters AA All-State team.
Zuchelli, a third-team member last season, was averaging 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game for the Cougars when the season ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic. He scored 712 points this season playing in all 27 games.
“Wow, that’s amazing,” Zuchelli said. “I’m really excited to receive this award. It humbles me to be one of the top players in the state and have other people notice me, and makes me realize that all of the hard work that I and my teammates put in, was worth it.”
The 6-foot, 2 inch point guard helped the Cougars attain a 24-3 record, and their second straight District 5 title.
North Star topped Homer-Center in the first round of the PIAA playoffs before knocking off District 4 champion Bloomsburg in the second round. The Cougars were set to face Constitution in the quarterfinals when the postseason playoffs were shut down,
“That is just awesome to hear,” North Star coach Randy Schrock said about Zuchelli’s first-team selection. “I’m pretty excited for him. He has been so good for us all season long and we rode him. This is a testament to how hard he has worked throughout his career.
“Andy is an impressive player, who can take over a basketball game, and did so many times for us during the season. When the game was on the line, there is no one that I would have rather had out there. He was like having a coach on the floor.”
Zuchelli, the son of Barbara Zuchelli and the late Michael Zuchelli, of Jennerstown, said that it took a team effort for North Star to get where it was this season.
“I’m really proud of my guys and how hard we all worked this season,” said the North Star standout, who is a four-time Somerset all-county team member. “We put in hours and hours of time in the gym.”
Schrock took over the boys program when Zuchelli was a freshman. The Cougars were 5-17 his first season, then were 10-16 in 2017-18 and played in a PIAA playoff game, falling to North Penn-Mansfield, but having his youthful squad get a taste of the difference between regular season and postseason basketball.
Last season the team was 23-4.
“The way that we helped build this program is something that I am very proud to be a part of,” Zuchelli said.
“You have a guy like Andy, and you can build around someone like that,” Schrock said. “And you have some key pieces that have really developed and just really committed to getting better and getting into the gym and playing. He is a well-rounded player, who has a high basketball IQ.
“Andy has great leadership, and it’s just been a lot of fun over the last few years. We are just wanting to continue the trend of putting a competitive team out on the floor, year in and year out. I like the state of the program right now.
“This year has been so much fun. It’s one of those things that it was such a disappointment for things to end up the way they did. When we finally do get together as a group, we will celebrate this season as a team.”
Zuchelli has the same regrets about the season’s ending as most other coaches and players.
“It’s sad that we didn’t get to finish it out the way that we wanted to,” Zuchelli said.
The only other District 5 or 6 player to earn all-state honors was Bishop Guilfoyle’s Jessiah Witherspoon.
The 5-10 senior who averaged 16 points, three assists and three steals and led the Marauders to the District 6 title and state quarterfinals a year after they reach the state final, is on the third team this year.
Math, Civics & Science junior guard Nasine Poplar was selected Player of the Year in Class AA.
Coach of the year honors went to Sacred Heart’s Mike Rodriguez, a former Windber coach. Also receiving votes were Lonnie Diggs of Math, Civics & Science and Chris Drenning of Bishop Guilfoyle.
The all-state team is the result of nominations and voting from a panel of sportswriters throughout the state.
Cory Isenberg is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @coryisenbergTD.
