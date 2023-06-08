North Star junior Cayden Turner was named 2023 Somerset County baseball MVP after coaches voted on the award.
Turner batted .540 with a .618 on-base percentage, .873 slugging percentage, 34 hits, 29 runs, nine stolen bases, three doubles, three triples, four home runs and 18 RBIs for the 15-5 Cougars, who finished as District 5 Class 2A runners-up. The left-hander went 7-3 on the mound with a 2.88 ERA, one complete game and 66 strikeouts in 482/3 innings.
Shanksville-Stonycreek junior Christian Musser earned the Walter “Gutch” Bodziak Award.
First-team honorees included Berlin Brothersvalley’s Parker Black and Pace Prosser, Conemaugh Township’s Colin Dinyar and Tanner Shirley, North Star’s Glendon Griffith and Connor Yoder, Meyersdale’s Lars Murray, Rockwood’s Hunter Whipkey, Shanksville- Stonycreek’s Ian Fox and Musser and Windber’s Lukas Oleksa and Andrew Scalia.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Craig Jarvis; Conemaugh Township’s Zack Petree, Aiden Prior, Larry Weaver and Tyler Weber; Meyersdale’s Braden Kretchman and Ryan Sechler; North Star’s Vance Kimmel and Andy Retassie; Rockwood’s Aaron Show, Nathan Show and Max Trimpey; Shanksville- Stonycreek’s Grant Boozer; and Windber’s Joe Reynolds were named to the second team.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Nick Koval; Conemaugh Township’s Luke Haight; Meyersdale’s Bradin Schrock; North Star’s Braden Livingston and Parker Scherer; Rockwood’s Luke Beahr, Carson Brown, Davis Breuning and Jonathan Felesky; Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Isaac Jamison; Turkeyfoot Valley’s Bryce Nicholson, Zack Ryan and Bryce Schmidt; and Windber’s Cole Mash and Rex Rininger were named on honorable mention.
