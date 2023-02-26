North Star senior Jason Wiencek recently committed to play soccer at Penn State New Kensington, which competes in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA).
Wiencek was a four-year starter at North Star. He earned a spot on the 2021 Somerset County second team as a junior. As a senior, Wiencek was named to the 2022 all-WestPAC team and was selected midfielder of the year.
North Star graduate Jeremy Mack competed on the Penn State New Kensington soccer team in 2022.
The Lions, led by coach Mark Duffield, went 10-4-1 overall and 7-1-1 in the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference.
The Penn State New Kensington men’s soccer program is traveling to the United Kingdom in March 2024 for nine days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.