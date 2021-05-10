BOSWELL – North Star senior Stephaney Emert was determined to continue playing basketball beyond high school. When paired with Juniata College’s strong academic reputation, Emert couldn’t resist when she committed to the Huntingdon County institution recently.
“Juniata was one of my top two choices for my academic career before I was looked at for basketball,” Emert said. “I always knew I wanted to play basketball in college and when the opportunity was given for me to play, I didn’t hesitate when wanting to commit to Juniata.”
She also considered Penn State and Susquehanna. Emert will major in pediatric physical therapy.
The 5-foot-5 guard led the Cougars with a 12.4 points per game average. She scored 770 career points over her four seasons. In 2019-20, Emert averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. She made a team-best 16 3-pointers.
“Steph is a hard worker who always gives 100% in anything that she does,” North Star girls basketball coach Joe Zimmerman said. “She also is very coachable and always wants to improve. I think these qualities will help her to really develop at Juniata.”
Landing a school to continue her career on the court was crucial to Emert.
“It was pretty important for me to find a college to play basketball for because I didn’t want to give up the sport that I loved playing,” Emert said. “I started really wanting to play college ball when I was a sophomore.”
Emert earned four letters each in basketball and soccer.
She netted three letters in track and field and was also a member of the marching band. She was named to the WestPAC all-conference basketball team as a senior and earned a spot on the Somerset County second team. In soccer, Emert was named to the county first team after her freshman and senior seasons. She was a second-team selection as a sophomore. She has been a part of District 5 and WestPAC championship relay teams at Shade. Emert ran a leg on the 2018 PIAA Class 2A eighth-place 1600-meter team.
“Steph is a very quick and fast player, and she uses those skills in the transition game as well as being able to drive to the basket,” Zimmerman said. “She is also a great defender. I’m excited to see how she does at Juniata and wish her the best.”
Emert is the daughter of Jadie Leazier, of Hooversville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.