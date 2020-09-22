Sydnee Ashbrook, a 5-foot-10 senior middle hitter for North Star High School, was named American Volleyball Coaches Association Pennsylvania Player of the Week ending Sept. 18.
The award, announced on MaxPreps.com on Tuesday, highlighted Ashbrook’s 53 kills, a 5.3 average as well as 12 aces, six blocks and 22 serve/receive statistics. Coach Tony Crisafulli’s Cougars went 2-1 with wins over Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley and a setback to Conemaugh Township.
Ashbrook previously announced her commitment to attend NCAA Division II Mercyhurst University and play women’s volleyball in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
