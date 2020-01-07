PHILIPSBURG – North Star coach Tim Rosa and senior grapplers Eli Brougher and Alec Supanick all earned their 100th career victories on Saturday at the Mountaineer Wrestling Classic.
The Cougars went 3-2 on the day, defeating Berlin Brothersvalley (42-36), Danville (66-15) and Johnsonburg (43-28) and falling to Brookville (55-18) and Philipsburg-Osceola (46-30).
Both Brougher and Supanick went 4-1. Brougher is a 2019 District 5 champ and has compiled a 100-31 career record. Supanick is a two-time District 5 titlist and is now 101-30.
Rosa is in his eighth season.
