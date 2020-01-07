North Star 100 wins

North Star's Eli Brougher, Tim Rosa and Alec Supanick hold commemorative 100-win signs after each recorded his 100th victory on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Philipsburg. 

PHILIPSBURG – North Star coach Tim Rosa and senior grapplers Eli Brougher and Alec Supanick all earned their 100th career victories on Saturday at the Mountaineer Wrestling Classic.

The Cougars went 3-2 on the day, defeating Berlin Brothersvalley (42-36), Danville (66-15) and Johnsonburg (43-28) and falling to Brookville (55-18) and Philipsburg-Osceola (46-30). 

Both Brougher and Supanick went 4-1. Brougher is a 2019 District 5 champ and has compiled a 100-31 career record. Supanick is a two-time District 5 titlist and is now 101-30. 

Rosa is in his eighth season.

