BOSWELL, Pa. – North Star coach Bob Landis needed his offense to get back on track a week after suffering a shutout loss to previously winless Glendale.
Junior quarterback Connor Yoder led the charge with four passing touchdowns and added a fifth with his legs as North Star put everything together in a 41-0 homecoming triumph over Meyersdale on Friday night.
“We didn’t play well last week and we all know that,” Landis said. “We talked about coming out and starting fast. I thought we came out and played well in the first half.”
Yoder finished 11 of 25 passing for a season-high 257 yards. He also ran for 58 yards on 11 carries to help stay ahead of the chains.
The Cougars won for the second time this season, and the challenge now becomes building on what it did well after shutting out the Red Raiders for the second time in as many seasons.
“We tell our guys one week at a time,” Landis said. “It’s a five-game season. Tonight was the first of five. We’ll take it one game at a time and see where we’re at at the end of the season.”
Yoder found three different receivers for 14, 19 and 17 yards to power North Star’s first scoring drive. His 1-yard touchdown run helped put the Cougars up 7-0 with 3:30 to go in the first quarter.
Jesse Samler strip sacked Meyersdale’s Daulton Sellers to give North Star the ball right back. Yoder recovered that fumble and also caught one of three interceptions thrown by Meyersdale QB Drake Sellers.
On the ensuing drive, North Star faced a fourth-and-4 from the Meyersdale 46. Yoder stepped up and threw a strike to receiver Cody Hause for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 13-0.
The Cougars pushed their lead to 19-0 with just 21 seconds to play before halftime after Yoder hit running back Ethan Smith for a 1-yard score on third-and-goal.
Ian Smith ran for 131 yards on eight carries, including a 26-yard touchdown that capped North Star’s opening drive of the second half.
“I thought both of them played well,” said Landis of Yoder and Smith. “We were able to take advantage of some things. Both of them did a nice job in various facets of the game.”
Junior Garrett Tunstall had three catches for a 76 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown catch.
Senior Mitchel Pristas racked up 50 yards on three catches and had a sliding 21-yard scoring grab. Senior Cody Hause provided three catches for a career-high 111 yards.
“You just have to trust all your receivers. Trust your coaching,” Yoder said of what allowed him to have his most complete game to date. “When you have good coaching and know your guys are going to be open, it’s a lot easier.”
Although the offense was clicking, North Star made several of its drives more complicated after being flagged eight times for 55 yards.
Meyersdale snapped a 15-game losing streak last week when it beat Conemaugh Valley. But unlike last week when they put up 33 points, the Red Raiders had five turnovers and failed to find any sort of rhythm offensively.
“One word that sticks out to me – and we talked about it at halftime – is physicality,” said Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson. “We definitely lost that battle. In a game like football, you turn the ball over, you lose the battle of physicality – not many good things are going to happen.”
Meyersdale’s best source of offense came from Daulton Sellers, who ran for 52 yards on eight touches.
North Star (2-4) travels to unbeaten Berlin Brothersvalley, while Meyersdale (1-4) entertains Windber. Both games are set for next Friday at 7 p.m.
