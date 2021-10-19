North Star High School senior Jamie Augustine, of Boswell, recently won the 100% RAW Powerlifting Federation Women’s Lightweight Division World Championship in York.
Augustine, 17, set a Pennsylvania record for the squat lift at 243 pounds and set a RAW world record in the female bench press in the 148-pound division, according to submitted information.
In powerlifting, each competitor is eligible for three lifts per event.
Augustine trained since her most recent RAW lifting event in December 2020, where she set the Strict Curl world record.
This time, on her second bench attempt, she had a clean lift of 159.5 pounds for the record.
On her third attempt, Augustine cleared 165 pounds, breaking her own record on the bench.
Augustine concluded her event by setting a personal record in the deadlift with a lift of 315 pounds.
Her impressive event included Augustine’s winning the 148-pound teen division, the open women’s event and the pound-for-pound strongest female lifter under 200 pounds.
The world championship came only a week after Augustine was named North Star High School homecoming queen on Oct. 8.
