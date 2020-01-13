MURRYSVILLE – North Star sophomore Elissa Barron earned the 2019 Pennsylvania women’s championship in the National Rifle Association’s three-position smallbore outdoor rifle competition at Murrysville Sportsman’s Club outdoor range.
Barron, also a member of the Jerome Sportsmen’s Club Junior Rifle Team, produced a high score of 2,154-40x out of a field of more than 100 competitors. Targets were positioned 50 yards away.
Barron recorded a 568-26x last weekend in the J2 division at the Pennsylvania Junior Olympic Air Rifle competition in Palmyra.
