North Star’s Ty Maluchnik receives a handoff during practice on Aug. 26, 2020.

The North Star High School football team will host Tussey Mountain at 7 p.m. on Friday, according to Cougars Athletic Director Stacy Schmitt.

North Star (1-3) had a Week 5 open date because Ferndale joined a football co-op with Conemaugh Valley early during training camp.

Tussey Mountain (4-0) originally was scheduled to play Southern Huntingdon on Friday.

The Southern Huntingdon County School District announced on Wednesday that due to a positive COVID-19 case in the high school/middle school, the district is closed to in-person instruction the remainder of the week, and there will be no after-school activities such as games and practices through Friday.

