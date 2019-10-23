SHANKSVILLE – North Star came into Tuesday night’s WestPAC volleyball title match against two-time defending champion Berlin Brothersvalley with a relaxed demeanor, joking and singing in the locker room and during warm ups.
Turns out that their low-pressure attitude was a good strategy as the Cougars defeated the Mountaineers 30-28, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21 to claim their first league crown since 2016. The victory avenged an earlier four set loss to Berlin Brothersvalley during the season.
“Realistically, we didn’t have any pressure on us, we weren’t expected to win,” North Star coach Tony Crisafulli said.
“They beat us in four in our own gym. (Berlin) just came off a tough fight with Bishop Canevin and they were well prepared. The girls found some energy in the beginning and carried it through the first two sets.”
Senior captain Cara Augustine, who finished with 36 assists, said that the Cougars were thrilled to win on Tuesday.
“This is awesome,” Augustine said. “We just wanted to have fun with our friends and that’s what we did. It was amazing.
“We were not playing with any fear. There was no music so we made our own.”
Added senior captain Sierra Walker, who supplied 20 kills for North Star: “I know my freshman year we were here and to come back as seniors is awesome. So much energy, so much excitement.”
The first set was exactly what might be expected in a championship match with a punch, counterpunch mentality that featured 11 ties and six lead changes with neither team being more that four points ahead of the other.”
“When you get into a set like that first one and you win it, that’s huge,” Crisafulli said. We went back and forth and back and forth. They are just so strong, but to come out and win that first set was a real boost for us.”
In the second set, the Cougars fell behind early, but after a tie at 4, never looked back.
“They did a great job of keeping us out of system in the second set,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Corey Will said. “We had our opportunities and just weren’t able to capitalize. They did a better job of keeping us off balance.”
The third set belonged to Mountaineers, who fell behind twice, but roared back for the win.
“I think the third set we finally settled in,” Will said. “The nerves were getting the better of some of my kids and the experience of being in a big kind of this kind, we just didn’t show the confidence that we needed to show.”
Trailing 15-9 in the fourth set, the Cougars reeled off seven straight points to tie it at 15. After one last tie at 16, a Rylee Sheehan kill put North Star ahead for good and they inched toward the finish line.
“I think it says that we were not going to give up,” Augustine said. “We wanted it with everything that we had. We were fired up the whole time we played. In the fourth set, we just wanted to be done and to win the WestPAC and we did.”
Will said his team made four critical service errors in the fourth set and that was the margin of defeat.
“North Star and Berlin know each other so well that we know each other’s tendencies and you are going to put people in positions defensively which will force the offense to do things they are not comfortable doing,” Will said.
“That leads to errors.”
Sydnee Ashbrook finished with 13 kills while Emily Bittner had nine service points with two aces for North Star (18-1).
Villanova-bound Kiera Booth finished with a match-high 28 kills and six block kills for the Mountaineers (17-2). Grace Dorcon added 23 digs and 12 kills. Carlyn Hay had 27 assists and Lexi Yanosky had 17 for Berlin Brothersvalley, which opens the District 5-A playoffs hosting a doubleheader on Thursday.
“These kids stay strong and stay together,” said Crisafulli, whose squad has the top seed in the District 5-AA tournament and hosts a semifinal doubleheader on Thursday.
“We have to be able to carry that through into the postseason.”
