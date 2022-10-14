BOSWELL, Pa. – North Star coach Bob Landis wasn’t about to get conservative with his team 97 ½ yards from the goal line late in the first half on Friday night – not with Connor Yoder at quarterback.
Yoder found Cody Hause for 16 yards and some breathing room, then scrambled on third-and-long for a 30-yard completion to Garrett Tunstall. He capped the impressive drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Smith that ended up being the difference in North Star’s 27-21 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola in a nonconference game on Friday night.
“I just went in the air and found it,” Smith said of outjumping a defender for the touchdown. “I came down with it in one hand. He had my other arm locked up with him, so I went up and grabbed it.”
Landis’ decision to throw the ball in a situation when many coaches would have run it paid off.
“We’ve tried to be more balanced this year,” Landis said. “We’ve run two-minute drill. I thought our guys did a great job executing. We went down the field and were able to make some plays. Great catch there in the end zone right at the end of the half. Smitty did a great job.”
Yoder threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns before leaving with an injury. Smith ran for 89 yards and a score, hauled in six passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-point conversion pass from Yoder.
Despite all of that offense, the Cougars (3-5) needed a defensive stand to win it.
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-7) had the ball at the North Star 26-yard line in the final minute, but the Cougars forced three incomplete passes from quarterback Ben Gustkey for the victory.
“It was a back-and-forth game there in the second half,” Landis said. “We built a little lead early and the defense was able to hang on there at the end. It was an exciting game to watch, I’m sure.”
The Mounties ran for 303 yards, including 129 from Dayton Barger on just 14 carries. Jakodi Jones added 90 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, and Sam McDonald rushed for 78 yards.
“They made one more play than we did,” Philipsburg-Osceola coach Jeff Vroman said. “Some nights it’s like that. I’m proud of the effort, though.”
North Star got off to a quick start, with a 23-yard touchdown run from Smith on its opening drive. Cody Hause recovered a fumble to stop a Philipsburg-Osceola drive, and Yoder hit Isaac Berkey for a 49-yard touchdown that made it 12-0.
Gustkey responded with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Nick Johnson that made it 12-7 before Yoder’s first touchdown pass to Smith – a 14-yarder – extended the lead to 19-7.
Jones’ 4-yard run gave Philipsburg-Osceola the momentum, and a stop late in the half could have put the Mounties – who also were in line to receive the second-half kickoff – in the driver’s seat.
Instead, the Cougars marched down the field for the critical score.
Yoder left with an apparent leg injury after being sacked on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter.
“We’ll get him assessed,” Landis said.
“I feel for him. Everything we do goes through him.”
Jones’ 3-yard TD run with 4:25 remaining put the pressure on the Cougars, but Smith ripped off runs of 19, 13 and 11 yards on consecutive plays before the Philipsburg-Osceola defense stiffened.
“The guys up front, I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Landis said. “We decided we were going to run the ball to run the clock out. I think everybody in the place knew we were going to run the ball a bunch. I was very, very proud of them. Smith saw some things, made some cuts. We won the line of scrimmage on the drive for sure.”
