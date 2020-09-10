BOSWELL – It’s been nearly a decade since Bob Landis became a head football coach, but the veteran sees some similarities between his new job at North Star and the program that he took over at Somerset.
Landis is looking to get the right players in position to run his offense, which is mainly a spread that also features some power sets, and his 4-3 defense.
“It’s very similar, in that we’re moving guys around on offense and defense,” Landis said. “It’s been nine or 10 years but it reminds me of it. (The coaches are saying), ‘We think this guy can be in this position; we think that guy can be in that position.’ ”
Of course, nothing could prepare Landis to step into a situation like this – not with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on his offseason schedule and delaying the start of the season by two weeks.
“It’s definitely been a challenge,” said Landis, who went 55-47 at Somerset and led the Golden Eagles to the PIAA Class AAA semifinals in 2014. “The whole thing, from trying to get a weight room started in the winter, which we couldn’t do, to being in a holding pattern until we got the green light for workouts, which put us behind in summer preparation. And then, this latest one, we were waiting to see if we were even going to get to play this fall. All of the guys have been kind of rolling with the punches. We just do what we can when we’re there.
“As far as teaching and implementing, we’re obviously a little behind,” Landis said. “Every night we’re putting something new in.”
North Star is coming off a 2-8 season and hasn’t had a winning record since 2013. Depth has been a problem in recent years, and Landis had 29 players on the roster as of Aug. 27.
He is hopeful that his Cougars, who he said have a good attitude and have been working hard, will spread enthusiasm throughout the school and lead to a larger roster in the future.
Wins and losses won’t define the season for Landis.
“As long as we can say we got better every day (it will be a success),” he said. “If we can control the things we can control and get better every day, the wins and losses will take care of themselves.
“That’s kind of the goal this year – that every day we are better at doing something.”
The uniforms won’t be the only “green” for North Star, especially after junior quarterback Kyle Price suffered an injury that will force him to miss the season.
“I think we have five guys that saw action on offense and four guys that saw action on defense,” Landis said. “We’re pretty green on both sides of the ball.”
The one area where Landis does have some familiarity is on the coaching staff.
Bob Miller and Pat Blough coached alongside him at Somerset while Zach Baker and Josh Beistel played for him. Chris Yoder is new to the group, but he previously coached North Star’s junior high squad.
“I think that has made the transition, as far as implementation, very easy,” Landis said of his experienced staff. “Chris Yoder has gotten up to speed very quickly and is on-page with us. I feel very good about the chemistry of our coaching staff.”
