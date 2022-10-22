JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – North Star went into Saturday’s WestPAC contest at Conemaugh Valley without the services of injured starting quarterback Connor Yoder, the area’s leading passer, so coach Bob Landis knew his squad’s defense would have to shoulder a heavier burden with points for the Cougars harder to come by.
The Cougars’ defense rose to the occasion, as North Star stopped Conemaugh Valley three times inside the red zone in the first half and also capitalized on a pair of takeaways to hold on for a 7-6 triumph.
“We talked to our team about having guys out and needing to be the next man up,” said Landis, whose team won its second straight and improved to 4-5 overall.
“Defensively, we played very well. Conemaugh Valley presents a unique challenge due to their style of play, but hats off to our defensive unit, they played outstanding team defense.”
Conemaugh Valley (2-6) outgained the Cougars 203-123 in total yardage, but the Blue Jays saw drives stall out on downs at the North Star 8-, 11- and 30-yard lines, and also lost a fumble at the Cougars' 9.
“You can’t win a game by turning the ball over and putting it on the ground in crucial moments,” Blue Jay coach Matt Kent said. “We drove the ball up and down the field and couldn’t punch it in.”
“We held them to one score and that’s normally enough to win the game, and some calls didn’t go our way at crucial times, but hats off to North Star, they were physical and came ready to play.”
Conemaugh Valley took the opening kickoff and proceeded to control the ball on a 12-play drive that consumed over half of the first quarter. The Blue Jays picked up four straight first downs on the ground, starting at their own 30. However, the Cougars recovered a fumble at the 9-yard line to turn away the threat.
After North Star was forced to punt on the ensuing series, Cougar punter Thanyal Miller made what turned out to be a critical play as he chased down an errant snap into his own end zone and avoided giving up a possible touchdown or safety by somehow getting the kick away.
The short punt, however, gave the Blue Jays excellent field position at the North Star 27. Runs of 9 and 10 yards by Eli Darr produced a first-and-goal, but consecutive errant shotgun snaps by the Blue Jays on third and fourth down netted a loss of 21 total yards and turned the ball back over to the Cougars at their own 29.
From there, North Star put together its lone scoring drive of the game. Ethan Smith ran for 19 yards, and backup quarterback Mitchell Pristas completed passes of 16 yards to Cody Hause and nine yards to Isaac Berkey. That led to Pristas’ 10-yard keeper that put the Cougars on the board, and Miller added the PAT to make it 7-0 at the 5:47 mark of the second quarter.
Conemaugh Valley was in a position to get the equalizer before the break, but an 11-play drive by the Blue Jays was stopped on downs at the Cougar 11 with 31 seconds left in the half.
The Blue Jays capitalized on the lone Cougars turnover of the game late in the third period. Conemaugh Valley put pressure on Pristas, and as he was rolling to his right, the Blue Jays’ Matt Jasper recovered a fumble after a strip sack at the North Star 10.
Two plays later, Darr took it in for the score. Darr finished with a game-high 169 yards on 26 carries and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
However, the Cougars’ Hause kept his team in the lead by a point when he dropped Conemaugh Valley’s Tommy Stiffler in the backfield for a loss on the two-point conversion attempt.
The Blue Jays stopped the Cougars on downs at the 12 with just under 10 minutes left in the game, and a 41-yard sprint by Darr helped Conemaugh Valley once again move into scoring position. However, the Blue Jays turned it over on downs with 5:15 to go.
Conemaugh Valley looked to have one final opportunity for a game-winning drive as the Cougars were forced to punt from deep in their own end with 2:36 remaining in the game, but the kick took a sharp bounce and caromed off the leg of the Blue Jays returner, and North Star recovered at midfield.
After the Blue Jays used their final time-outs on the next two snaps, Ethan Smith converted the first down with a 30-yard run, and the Cougars kneeled out the remaining time to seal the win.
North Star stayed alive in the hunt for a District 5 Class A playoff berth and will host a Heritage Conference opponent yet to be determined on Friday, while the Blue Jays will host a Heritage Conference foe Saturday in their season finale.
