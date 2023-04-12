HUNTINGDON, Pa. – North Star graduate Tyler Suder went a combined 6-for-7 with five runs scored to lead Mount Aloysius in 12-1 and 5-2 victories over Juniata on Wednesday.
Bishop Carroll Catholic product Evan Becquet tossed two shutout innings in the first game to earn the victory for 10-13 Mount Aloysius.
Suder finished 3-for-4 with four runs and an RBI. Tyler Quade went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs. Joshua Brown added three hits and two RBIs. Ryan Lynn homered among his two hits and drove in a pair. Brandon Shane produced a pinch-hit two-run double.
In the second game, Suder went 3-for-3. Lynn homered, and Brown added two knocks.
Juniata dropped to 4-21 overall.
