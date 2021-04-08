GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Senior middle hitter Jackie Stanko was one of five Cornerstone University players named to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference first team and also earned a spot on the All-Academic Team on Thursday.
Stanko, a North Star High School graduate who helped the Cougars advance to the 2015 and 2016 PIAA championship volleyball matches, returned to the WHAC first team for the second consecutive season after compiling 239.5 points, 205 kills and 65 blocks this season, both ranking third on the 21-3 team that won its first WHAC regular-season title.
The 5-foot-11 Stanko, who also scored over 1,000 points and helped guide the Cougars to the 2016 PIAA Class 2A title game in basketball, recorded 10 or more kills in eight matches this season.
Stanko, a WHAC second-team selection in 2018 and all-freshman team member in 2017, has accumulated 1,154.5 points, 936 kills and 392 blocks over her four seasons.
Cornerstone, an NAIA program, meets Indiana Tech in the WHAC semifinals on Friday night.
