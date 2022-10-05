Tusculum University junior Emily Coddington was named South Atlantic Conference Runner of the Week on Tuesday.
Coddington finished first at the Eli Cramer Invitational at Milligan University on Friday, covering the three-mile course in 18:30.6 to finish 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Her victory came on the heels of a second-place finish in her previous meet at Walters State on Sept. 10, and helped the Pioneers to a second-place result in the meet.
The North Star graduate has three top-five finishes in nine career races heading into this Friday's Royals Challenge, hosted by Queens University at McAlpine Creek Park.
