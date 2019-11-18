GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – North Star graduate Jackie Stanko was named to Wolverine-Hoosier Athletics Conference first team.
Stanko is a 5-foot-10 junior right side at Cornerstone University, an NAIA school. She was a second-team selection in 2018.
The Hooversville native had a dominant second half of the WHAC slate to earn a spot on the first team. She recorded 297 kills this season to rank third on the team and had a .245 hitting percentage.
Stanko, who produced at least 10 kills in 18 matches, also provided a career-high 22 kills in a Nov. 2 win over Siena Heights. She compiled seven straight matches of at least 10 kills from Oct. 4-16, which included 84 kills. Stanko also ranked third on the team in blocks with 99 as she averaged 0.85 blocks per set this season.
Through three seasons, Stanko has amassed 731 kills and 327 blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.