BOSWELL – The North Star girls basketball team used a stingy defensive effort and a big second half from junior guard Steph Emert to knock off rival Conemaugh Township 47-36 to advance to the semifinals of the District 5 Class AA playoffs.
The Cougars held the Indians to just four first-half field goals and were able to create a comfortable lead throughout much of the first half.
“I thought defensively our girls did a real nice job,” North Star coach Joe Zimmerman said. “I’m proud of the effort. They fought hard and held their players in check and that was a great first three quarters.”
North Star took a 31-19 lead into the final quarter and looked well on its way to a comfortable win, but an adjustment got Conemaugh Township back into the game. The Indians used a full-court press and managed to cut the lead down to 36-29 with 5:05 remaining on a pair of Mya Poznanski free throws.
“We told the girls that our press was causing turnovers and we needed to keep pressing because they threw the ball away and we had to keep our momentum up and never relax on defense,” Conemaugh Township coach Lisa Byer explained. “I always wanted to put the pressure up on them.”
The Cougars responded with a run of their own to put the game out of reach thanks to two key breakaway layups by Sydnee Ashbrook. The junior forward finished with 15 points. Emert connected on a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 44-33 lead that ultimately ended any chance Township had.
The reason North Star was able to withstand a furious fourth-quarter run was due to a big third quarter by Emert.
She scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in that frame.
“She’s one where she gives you 110% all the time,” Zimmerman said of his junior guard.
“You couldn’t ask for a better effort and she has done that several times this year where she comes through and she goes on a little six, eight, 10-point run and she just plays hard all the time. I couldn’t ask for anything more from her.”
Added Emert: “I kind of just realized that I had to start making more so I could just push my team to go and end up winning and help my team go and make it to the next round of the playoffs.”
North Star advances to the 5-AA semifinals where it will take on top-seeded Everett on Tuesday night at a site to be determined.
“They’re fundamentally sound and they have a great guard in (Kaitlyn) Maxwell and we’re going to go and give it our best effort and just try to compete for 32 minutes and just try to give out best effort,” Zimmerman said.
