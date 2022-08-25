BOSWELL, Pa. – When North Star visits Conemaugh Township on Friday night, it will mark the end of an era between the two rivals, but it’s the continuation of another one for the Boswell school.
With this being the final season for the WestPAC, it marks the last scheduled football game between the border rivals.
“It will be a little bit special that first week,” said Bob Landis, who is in his third year as North Star’s coach.
Landis is hoping that this season is special for other reasons as well. The Cougars went 4-6 a year ago – the program’s eighth consecutive losing season – but were picked fourth earlier this month in the WestPAC coaches poll, just behind No. 3 Conemaugh Township.
A win in Boswell on Friday night would certainly get North Star headed in the right direction.
“I think we have the potential to be a pretty good football team, but it’s just that at this point – potential,” Landis said.
North Star will join the Inter-County Conference in 2023-24, while Conemaugh Township is slated to compete in the Heritage Conference.
Junior Connor Yoder returns for his third season as the starting quarterback in Landis’ power/spread offense. Yoder has thrown for 2,076 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career and rushed for 1,291 yards and eight scores.
He is a very talented athlete, but Landis said Yoder’s mental approach is what really sets him apart.
“I think it’s his competitive nature, his drive,” Landis said. “He tries to take the team and elevate it to another level. I think he does the same with himself on the wrestling mat or on the baseball diamond. He’s a three-sport athlete. He’s probably as competitive in ping-pong as he is in football. He’s a competitor and is going to elevate guys around him to play better.”
Yoder was North Star’s leading rusher a year ago with more carries and yards than the rest of the team combined. He could get a boost this year from sophomore Ethan Smith, who ran for 102 yards a year ago.
“I think he’ll be a nice complement,” Landis said of Smith. “He played a lot for us defensively, so he’s used to varsity speed. It’s just a matter of getting him involved in the running game.”
Yoder’s top two receiving targets from a year ago are gone, but Mitchel Pristas returns after catching 16 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns.
“He got better last year as the season went on,” Landis said.
Ethan Eller is a third-year starter who will anchor the line along with fellow juniors Dylan Shroyer and Grant Mowry.
The Cougars averaged 21.8 points per game in 2021.
“Last year, we played well at times, but there were times we didn’t play well,” Landis said. “We need to be much more consistent.”
Veteran Rich Price, who most recently served as Blacklick Valley’s coach, joins the staff at North Star, which could help improve the passing game.
With six returning starters, including Yoder, the Cougars could have a potent offense this year.
“I think we have the pieces there,” Landis said. “There are going to be some questions we need to answer. Can we keep our quarterback upright long enough to make some plays down the field? Can we run the ball well enough to have a play-action passing game?”
Dave Schleich, who was on Landis’ staff at Somerset, takes over as defensive coordinator. The Cougars only have four returning starters on that side of the ball.
“We graduated a lot on the defensive side – three of four DBs and two of three linebackers,” Landis said before acknowledging that there is some experience there. “They’ve been in the system. They should understand what we’re trying to do.”
