BOSWELL – With just three seniors on the field, it has been a learning process for North Star, which got off to a fast start on Friday night in its WestPAC clash with visiting Meyersdale.
The Cougars scored on their first two possessions then used stout defense to hold off the Red Raiders and earn a 34-17 victory, their first of the season.
“It was a good win for this group of guys,” said first-year North Star Bob Landis, who also registered his first win with the program. “It was good to get that first win. With them learning a new offense and defense and all that has been going on around them this summer, they did a great job of executing tonight.
“Our guys took coaching to heart this week and our offensive line really stepped it up.”
Senior Tyler Maluchnik led the way, finishing with 201 yards on 16 carries and a pair of touchdowns for the Cougars, who also got three touchdowns from freshman quarterback Conner Yoder (7 of 12 passing for 98 yards). Carter Weible added five catches for 90 yards.
Maluchnik scored on a 6-yard run and Bryce Sayler added the extra point to get the Cougars on the board. A 1-yard pass from Connor Yoder to Ethan Yoder gave North Star a 13-0 advantage.
Kicker Brennan Campbell got Meyersdale on the board, kicking a 30-yard field goal, but the Red Raiders trailed 13-3 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, North Star added to its lead with Conner Yoder hitting Weible for an 11-yard touchdown reception and Maluchnik adding the conversion run.
“We played really well in the first half,” Landis said.
Meyersdale got an interception return for a touchdown from Daulton Sellers in the third quarter to narrow the deficit to 14-10.
But in the fourth quarter, North Star added a pair of touchdowns to secure the team’s first win, including a 67-yard Maluchnik scamper and a 1-yard pass from Conner Yoder to Ethan Yoder.
“It was good to see a young team respond like that,” Landis said about bending, but not breaking. “We weathered the storm.”
Late in the game, Meyersdale tacked on an Eddie Brenneman 3-yard run and Campbell PAT to set the final.
North Star travels to Berlin Brothersvalley next Friday while Meyersdale plays host to Windber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.