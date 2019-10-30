SOMERSET – The loudest cheer of the night from the North Star volleyball team didn’t come after the Cougars had clinched their 16th straight District 5 Class AA crown in a sweep over Bedford on Tuesday night at Somerset High School.
The decibel level was off the charts when North Star coach Tony Crisafulli announced to his players that they would have the day off on Wednesday after a 25-13, 25-13, 25-19 victory over the Bisons.
“It feels really good to win over and over again,” said junior Syd Ashbrook, who supplied a team-high 16 kills along with 10 service points. “We were all excited to come and play and I think (the win over in the WestPAC championship over) Berlin helped us build up a little bit and made us stronger. I would give us an A-plus tonight.”
The Cougars got solid contributions from many of the players.
Cara Augustine had 19 assists and 12 service points while Sierra Walker contributed 12 digs, six kills and six service points. Emily Bittner had seven digs, three kills and four service points and Rylie Sheehan added six kills.
“It really was an all-around team effort tonight with a little bit of everybody,” Crisafulli said. “It takes more than one person in a volleyball match.
“You can have great hitters but you have to be able to get them the ball. Our defense stepped up tonight. We made some mistakes, but overall, they really stepped up and played well tonight.
“The two areas that we have been working on this last week have been serving and serve receive. We’ve really tried to do our best to improve it. It seemed a little bit better tonight, but we still have a little bit to go.”
There were three ties and two lead changes to open the first set before North Star went ahead 4-3 on a ball called out and sailed through to the win.
“I think we came in a little timid,” Bedford coach Stacy Imler said.
“It just seemed like we couldn’t get that rally started right away and we just couldn’t seem to pull it together tonight. Unforced errors and our serving were both issues for us. We were struggling with that.”
In the second set, it was the Bisons who rolled out to the early lead, 6-1, with Jessica Tracy providing two kills and Natalie Lippincott adding a block and a kill.
But North Star settled in and on Ashbrook’s serving run of seven straight including two aces, the Cougars took an 11-7 lead and never looked back.
Bedford again battled back in the third set which featured two lead changes and seven ties, the final one at 12. The Cougars went ahead on a long serve and outscored the Bisons 12-7 to take the match.
“They work well together,” Crisafulli said. “They all get along and like each other. They do things outside of the game together. It makes a big difference that they can come together as a group and play the way that they did.”
Bedford last played in the district championship in 2015, a year before the Bisons seniors were on the varsity team.
“We set goals and one of them was to make it this far,” Imler said.
“I have a young team with four seniors leaving, but I still have a tremendous amount of girls coming up through.
“The season overall, I am super, super proud of these girls. Coming from last year, it’s been rebuilding. We had a hard season last year and this year has been a tremendous change.”
The Cougars will open play in the first round of the PIAA Championships against the 7-4 finisher next Tuesday.
“We want to push a little further than we have the last couple years and a little deeper into the tournament,” Crisafulli said.
