BOSWELL – Despite an undesirable layoff before postseason play, North Star wasn’t about to let that lull be an excuse against Rockwood.
Sophomore Andy Retassie led five double-digit scorers with three triples and a team-high 18 points and the Cougars overwhelmed the Rockets 71-53 in the first round of the District 5 Class 2A boys basketball playoffs on Thursday night.
Fourth-seeded North Star earned a trip to face No. 1 seed McConnellsburg in a semifinal matchup slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Cougars weren’t just practicing over their temporary pause in game action. Coach Randy Schrock took the liberty of setting up several exhibitions to help keep his team keen.
“We had 10 days off, but we had three scrimmages in those 10 days, and I think that really kept us sharp,” said Schrock.
“There’s nothing worse than the rust of a layover. We had tried everything we could do to avoid that, and I think we did because we had a really nice start.”
That hot start in the opening minutes included three 3-pointers from CJ Biery, who scored 11 first-quarter points, as North Star built a 23-12 lead after one.
Brady Weimer tallied 16 points for the Cougars (14-9). Biery finished with 15 points. Mitch Pristas and Ethan Smith both added 11 points.
No. 5 seed Rockwood committed eight turnovers in the first, and North Star was quick to make them pay on the other end in transition. Much like the Dec. 16 matchup between the two teams that resulted in a 74-53 North Star victory, the Cougars imposed their will throughout the first half.
“It’s been a good year,” said Rockwood coach Dale Foy while reflecting on his team’s bounce-back season. “We turned it around. Last year was three wins. This year, it was 13 (wins). Same kids, so I’m proud of them.”
Senior point guard Will Latuch scored a game-high 23 points, including 14 in the third quarter, for the Rockets (13-11). Junior forward Christian Schrock added 16 points, eight coming in the opening quarter.
Spearheaded by seven second-quarter points from Retassie, North Star outscored Rockwood 18-10 to go up 41-22 at the break.
“My teammates found me when I was open,” Retassie said. “I hit the shots. It works here and there, but it worked well tonight.”
Rockwood climbed back within 10 at 52-42 with 1:05 remaining in the third quarter, but North Star’s Ethan Smith was fouled on a putback layup on the ensuing possession and his completion of the three-point play put the Cougars back up 13.
The Cougars hit eight 3-pointers against the Rockets, and may need a similar or better performance shooting-wise in a battle against the Spartans, who will have the size advantage and are fresh off of an Inter-County Conference championship win.
“They’re a good team. They got some size. They like to play fast similar to the way we do,” said Coach Schrock of McConnellsburg.
“The rebounding concerns me against them. I think if we can rebound with them, we can have some success down there. Certainly looking forward to it.”
