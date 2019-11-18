For many players on Thursday night, their soccer careers will come to a close under the lights during the ninth annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium. The girls game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Members of the North teams recalled their days learning the basic rules and skills of the game in AYSO.
The foundation of many athletes’ skill sets were forged on youth fields across the region and will culminate on the turf Thursday evening.
“It means a lot that we were all chosen. I’m really excited to play with a bunch of other seniors from around here for such a great cause knowing that it’s most of our last games,” Bishop McCort Catholic senior Abby Instone said. “Whenever I started off in AYSO, it was really just for fun. Going into high school, it started to become a lot more competitive. So now that I’m going back to play a game that’s for fun, it’s really cool to me.”
The event supports The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts during the holidays for children whose families may be experiencing hardship.
The North Girls roster features Bishop Carroll’s Maggie Kwisnek and Lexi Pompa; Instone and Alaina Zasadni of Bishop McCort; Cambria County Christian’s Hope Fenchak; the Cambria Heights duo of Kelly Bassett and Maddie Getsy; Central Cambria’s Abby O’Brien and Jocelyn Wisor; Greater Johnstown’s Rebecca Cannonie and Kayle Lewis; Penn Cambria’s Madison Grove and Octavia Trice; Richland’s trio of Kendall Barron, Grace Simeone and Alexis Wesner; Ashlyn Bowers and Alaina Popovich from United, along with Grace Dryer, Lauren Kozak and Alexis Nudds from Westmont Hilltop. The squad will be led by Westmont Hilltop’s Curtis Lichtenfels and Greater Johnstown’s Gena Pentz.
“I first started playing in AYSO,” Richland’s Grace Simeone said. “I never even knew what I was doing back then. It was just about having fun. That’s really where I found the love for soccer. Going into junior high soccer, I started to learn more skills and more about the game. I really picked up some foot skills and that really helped me out to go up to varsity and make me into the player I became.”
Players will be looking to use Thursday as an exclamation point on their careers.
“I’m just looking forward to get another chance to play soccer,” Grove said. “I love the sport and was very upset when it ended. I’m just glad I get to play again. I’m going to try to enjoy every minute of it because it might be the last time I’m on the field.”
Grove fondly remembered some snapshots from her youth.
“I remember playing on the team with all my friends and my brother was on the team with me actually,” she said. “They tried everyone at different positions. I remember playing forward and then I played defense, it just depended on who was in the game and what they wanted us to learn. So that was fun. It will just be weird that it’s ending after this one last game.”
Many athletes attributed their success to a strong base of skills learned at an early age.
“Growing up, I did gymnastics for most of my life. I started AYSO and I didn’t know very much,” Dreyer said. “I thought it was a lot of fun to build friendships and learn soccer with some great people. I started mostly on defense but now I worked my way up to center mid just to find where I’m best suited as a player. I think it made me the player that I am today.”
Having a knowledge base of what to do on offense and defense will help players move around the pitch on Thursday.
“He’s (Lichtenfels) going to give us the opportunity to play in basically whatever spot we’re willing to, so we’re not just stuck in one position that we’re normally used to playing,” Instone said. “We’re going to open up our horizons and just have fun with it.”
Thursday will also serve as a final chance for teammates to end their careers in a fun setting.
“I’m most looking forward to getting to play with my two other teammates for one last time,” Simeone said of sharing the field with Barron and Wesner. “I’ve been playing with those girls for the past six years. It will just mean a lot to take the field with them one more time.”
The North Boys will see a team comprised of Bishop Carroll’s Joey Bernard and Austin Oravec; Bishop McCort’s Alec Lovejoy; Adam Carpinello and Gianni Pangano of Cambria Heights; Central Cambria’s Dylan Devlin and Ryan Hunt; Alex Constable and Max Smith from Greater Johnstown; Penn Cambria’s Wyatt Pettenati and Marty Sekerak; Richland’s Matthew Flores and Aidan Pawcio; United’s Jacob Brown and Jonathan Aloi; and Westmont Hilltop’s Joe Becker and Nick Fetzer. Westmont Hilltop coach Jason Hughes will lead the squad.
Competing in Thursday’s game has been a goal for Bernard.
“It’s an honor to play in this game. All my other previous teammates have been able to play in it, and it’s been a dream of mine to play in it,” the Bishop Carroll goalkeeper said. “I just can’t wait to get out on the field and play with other great players from all around the area. I’ve actually played travel ball with some of the kids I’m going to be playing with Thursday that are all great guys.”
Progressing through the various levels of soccer has added perspective to this group of seniors.
“Everything I’ve done in my youth soccer career has helped me grow and achieve this goal,” Bernard said. “Everything has led to this point. It’s just cool to see everything pay off. It (AYSO) taught me the basics of the game and to be competitive. I had a really good mentor who was a goalie at Bishop Carroll (Drew Crusciel) who taught me almost everything I know.”
