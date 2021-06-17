As one of North’s quarterbacks, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Will Spochart is excited to lead an explosive group of playmakers into Friday’s 50th Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All Star Classic. Numerous all-state players surround the first Mountaineer to total over 1,000 rushing and passing yards in the same season.
“I think what stands out the most is that anyone on the offense can make a play at any time,” Spochart said. “Everyone is capable of going off, so you can’t focus on one player.”
Richland coach Brandon Bailey leads the North squad into the 7 p.m. contest at Trojan Stadium. After a one-year hiatus, the Lantzy is back on the area’s slate.
Other 2020 members of the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Team include Berlin placekicker Brady Glessner, Conemaugh Township running back Seth Rosey and Windber wide receiver Aaron Willis on offense. Cambria Heights’ Ian Eckenrode and Richland’s Connor Rager were also all-state selections, but will play on the defensive side of the ball Friday night.
Spochart completed 63.8% of his passes for 1,139 yards with 11 touchdowns and just one interception. Spochart rushed for 1,106 yards on 161 carries with 14 touchdowns for the WestPAC champions. He will play football at California (Pa.) in the fall. Spochart finished his career with 2,498 passing, 2,539 rushing and 5,252 total yards to go with nine interceptions on defense.
With three days of practice under both teams’ belts, Spochart believes the North offense is up to the task.
“I think we jelled pretty quick,” Spochart said. “We all knew each other, so it feels we are really close, but we also got everyone’s timing down pretty quickly, too.”
Installing an offense on the fly took some time to digest for players, but the signal-caller has seen positive signs throughout the week.
“I think we started to click towards the end of the first day once we got all the signs and play calls right,” Spochart said.
“We got an outstanding line and playmakers everywhere, so it’s going to be a fun one.”
A bevy of explosive athletes headlines the North offense.
Rosey led the Indians in rushing with 612 yards on 118 carries and six catches for 36 yards along with 12 touchdowns. Rosey led the area with 15.5 sacks in eight games. Purchase Line’s Josh Syster racked up 3,983 career rushing yards.
Willis scored 15 total touchdowns in six different ways – rushing, receiving, fumble return, interception return, punt return and kick return – during the 2020 season. He amassed 223 rushing, 422 receiving and 1,147 all-purpose yards last fall.
Shade’s Kaden Koleszarik, an all-state selection in basketball, caught 37 passes for 552 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.
Central Cambria’s Nate Wyrwas hauled in 28 passes for 623 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.
"I would describe the offense as talented and aggressive," Wyrwas said. "The guys are tough on themselves and make few mistakes. It seems like we have a solid group of skill players. We are starting to really find a rhythm."
Berlin’s Isaac Etris compiled 1,008 all-purpose yards in 2020, which included 327 on the ground and 292 receiving yards.
If the squad can’t find the end zone, Glessner will be called upon to put points on the scoreboard. Glessner made 50 of 52 extra points and nailed 6 of 7 field goals to total 68 points in 2020. He amassed 10 made field goals, 140 extra points and 170 total points over his career.
Greater Johnstown’s Symeon Kobal and Somerset’s Brett Meehlieb and Isaac Svonavec are other area members of the North offense.
Offensive linemen include Berlin Brothersvalley’s Brady Boburchock, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Mason Beiswenger, Central Cambria’s Levi Villarrial, Conemaugh Township’s Cam Stumpf and Richland’s Bryce Batche and Aiden Marshall (Indiana (Pa.).
Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday. Tickets, which cost $8 at the gate, will be sold at the stadium.
