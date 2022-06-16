North defenders have their work cut out for them if they anticipate replicating the same kind of defensive performance by the 2021 team.
In the 50th edition of the Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Classic, the North blanked the South 20-0.
This year’s squad knows the task will be difficult when facing a potent South offense on the other side of the ball come 7 p.m. Friday at Windber Stadium.
“The competition in this game, because it’s man-to-man, is through the roof,” said North coach Justin Wheeler, who led Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic to its fourth PIAA title in 2021. “The game is designed to score points, so you’re putting all of your defensive guys in pretty bad situations most times.
“It’s so neat in the week to watch kids from six different schools as defensive backs become one group. They’re communicating, they’re talking and they’re calling stuff out.”
Getting to play in Friday’s contest is a big deal to Richland’s Griffin LaRue, who has signed with Robert Morris University to continue his football career. The selection of Richland’s all-time interceptions leader carried on a legacy within his family tree.
“I think I’m the seventh or eighth LaRue to play in this game,” LaRue said. “When (Richland) Coach (Brandon) Bailey shot me that text, it was a blessing. I instantly called my dad, he was ecstatic. I called my brothers, my uncles and my granddad. It’s so cool being another LaRue in the game. I definitely got to put on a show for the name on my back, that’s for sure.”
LaRue’s father, Sterling LaRue Jr., represented Greater Johnstown in 1994. Griffin’s older brothers Treston Clark-LaRue (Windber, 2012) and Sterling LaRue III (Central Cambria, 2020) were chosen to play. Sterling LaRue III was unable to participate since the 2020 contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Griffin’s uncles Raymond LaRue (Greater Johnstown, 1998) and Anthony LaRue (Bishop McCort Catholic, 2011) competed as well.
“Growing up, I swear every year I was at the game because another family member was in the game,” Griffin LaRue said. “It’s definitely cool because I used to stand around the fence and watch my brothers try to score touchdowns or stop touchdowns.
“I’m thankful for it.”
With rare length at 6-foot-3, Griffin LaRue will look to disrupt the South’s passing attack.
“A kid like Griffin LaRue playing corner, we couldn’t throw at him for four years,” Wheeler said. “You see him live and you’re like, ‘This is why.’ He’s so smart and so good.”
As a defensive back, Griffin LaRue is looking forward to the challenge of playing man-to-man defense against the South’s wideouts.
“It’s all man across the board,” he said. “I like being physical, pressing and being up in peoples’ faces.
“It’s definitely personal. If you mess up, it’s on you. You can’t blame no one else. You got to take it to heart. It’s all about doing your job and we’ll be alright. We got a safety over top if we need it.”
Wheeler is aware of what kind of talent the South has on offense.
“The South has two incredible quarterbacks in Mercury Swaim from Bedford and Bo Swartz from West Shamokin,” Wheeler said. “They got some serious skill on their side. We’re hoping we can slow them down.”
For Greater Johnstown’s Damoni Roebuck, Friday has been a game he had wanted to compete in from an early age.
“It was always my dream. I was born and raised in Johnstown,” Roebuck said. “It was always my dream to be in the Ken Lantzy game. I’m finally here. It’s a great feeling to be in the game. I just want to show out in the game now.”
Roebuck believes the game’s rules highlight the skilled positions.
“It shows a lot of talent. It puts a spotlight on you,” Roebuck said. “It’s actually a great thing that they only do man, so now it’s just your time to shine.”
On the North’s defensive line are Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s P.J. Pollock, Ligonier Valley’s Kaden Faas, Northern Cambria’s Isaac Wagner and Richland’s Dominic Bethmann and Aidan Thomas.
Linebackers are Hollidayburg’s Avery Sloan, Homer-Center’s Noah Henry and Justin Walbeck, Penn Cambria’s Zach Eckenrode and Nathan Little and Westmont Hilltop’s Madox Muto.
The defensive backs consist of Berlin Brothersvalley’s Carson Modrak, Chestnut Ridge’s Trevor Weyandt, Forest Hills’ Brady Christ, Greater Johnstown’s Damoni Roebuck, Penn Cambria’s Cole Eberhart, Purchase Line’s Brady Syster and Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
