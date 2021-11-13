GREENSBURG, Pa. – Bedford had its fantastic season come to an end Saturday in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A volleyball tournament at Hempfield Area High School.
A slow start in each set was too much for Bedford to overcome in a 3-0 loss to District 7 champion North Catholic. The Trojans, who reached the PIAA semifinals in 2020, won 25-20, 25-13, 25-8.
In each set, North Catholic (18-0) raced out to big leads – 8-0 in Game 1, 7-1 in Game 2 and 10-0 in Game 3.
“There were a lot of nerves (Saturday),” Bedford coach John Porta said. “We started out slow and had a hard time recovering. That was the story of the day.
“No. 2 (Gabriella Cozza) was a good server. A lot of credit to her, she had a nice swerve serve and kept it deep. She had it great.”
But Bedford, which came into the game riding a 14-game winning streak and winning the District 5 title, battled back in Game 1. The Bisons opened the PIAA tournament by defeating Keystone 3-1.
The Bisons (20-4) pulled to within 12-10 behind solid play from seniors Natalie Lippincott and Zoe Berkstresser and juniors Peri Bagley and Bailey Stahlman.
They kept it close to the end before North Catholic put it away on a Stephanie Lynch kill.
“Their serving and our serve and receive was the difference,” Porta said. “They beat us at the serving line.
“I’m so proud of these seniors. They fought, it just wasn’t their day. They’re a great team. They are No. 3 in the state for a reason.”
Bedford also had trouble defending North Catholic’s strong front line led by Ally Feczko, Sydnie Jones, Lynch and Ella Koziara. They were either blocking shots or hitting kills.
“Gabriella did a nice job giving us a cushion to work with,” North Catholic coach Amanda Fetter said. “That was very helpful and allowed us to relax and run our offense.
“We knew No. 11 (Lippincott) was very strong player. She was a good jumper and had a good wrist snap. We knew we’d be dealing with a lot from her. She did a very nice job.”
In Game 2, North Catholic used three kills by Feczko to race out to a 9-1 lead.
Bedford pulled to within four points three times, the last being 13-9 before North Catholic slowly pulled away.
Lippincott had four kills and a block in the game for the Bison.
And in Game 3, it was Feczko nailing five kills and Cozza recording two aces as North Catholic ran out to a 10-0 lead.
Lippincott had three kills and Rylea Stayer provided two kills for the Bisons in the final game.
“I don’t feel we played our best game,” Porta said. “We were nervous. It was the farthest we’ve been in our program’s history.
“When this group came in, we had one win in conference the first year. That group brought it back. They deserved to be here. They had a wonderful season. They just didn’t have it today.”
Porta said the future at Bedford looks bright. The Bisons return numerous starters.
“Bailey is an amazing player,” Porta said. “Laney Lafferty is a great setter. The sky’s the limit for her. Sophomore class is solid. We’ll be good next year. We bring back a good core.”
Bedford must replace seven seniors. They are Berkstresser, Avery Graeff, Emma Harclerode, Lippincott, Riley Ruffley, Stayer and Cadence Widmeyer.
Lippencott will continue her volleyball career at Pitt-Johnstown.
“The senior class went through a lot,” Porta said. “They went through COVID. They worked so hard.
“Their goal from Day 1 was to put up numbers on the banner and they did. They won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 5. I’m so proud of them.”
