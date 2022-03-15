NORTH HUNTINGDON – Through two quarters of Tuesday’s PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal, Forest Hills had North Catholic in check.
The Rangers held a seven-point lead at halftime and kept the Trojanettes’ strong inside presence to a minimum, but the District 7 champions eventually made their adjustment.
North Catholic battled back to tie the score at the end of the third quarter, and eventually used a key scoring run in the fourth that proved to be the difference as the Trojanettes knocked off the Rangers 60-52 at Norwin High School.
“They were really hitting the shots when they needed to,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. “We started off shooting well, but then our shots faded. They made defensive adjustments that made it a lot harder for us to move and to try and score. A couple errant passes changed some of the momentum, too. We weren’t able to get into a consistent offensive flow.”
Forest Hills led 31-24 to start the third quarter, which North Catholic quickly cut to two points. The Trojanettes then used a six-point string to take their first lead of the game at 37-36, before the game was locked at 42 after three.
The teams traded baskets to open the fourth before North Catholic pulled away with a 9-1 run to move ahead by eight. Free throws from Dacia Lewandowski helped seal the victory for the Trojanettes, who led by as many as 11 in the fourth.
“I just thought everyone stepped up and did a little extra,” North Catholic coach Molly Rottmann said. “They showed me a lot of heart and fortitude.
“We talked at halftime. We said, ‘It could be our game.’ We just had to fix a couple things. The girls responded to that by really getting us a lot of looks close to the rim.”
Lewandowski and teammate Alayna Rocco carried the inside presence for the Trojanettes. North Catholic, after having trouble getting the ball in the paint in the first half, used several possessions of high-post entry that led to layups or trips to the free throw line.
The pair each recorded double-doubles, with Rocco scoring a game-high 26 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Lewandowski tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds.
“I’m glad we were able to work that area a little bit better,” Rottmann said.
“The high post was open on most of our possessions. We were trying to get it there, plus being able to move the ball in the seams and in the short corner was a big help as well.”
Rocco and Lewandowski scored all 10 of the Trojanettes’ points in the first quarter, after which the Rangers led 15-10.
The duo then totaled all 18 of North Catholic’s third quarter points, tallying nine a piece, to lead the comeback.
“They were getting to the rim a lot quicker,” Cecere said of the second half. “We tried to make an adjustment to try and slow it down, but 12 (Lewandowski) was completing those opportunities. They were hitting shots over top of us.”
Lexi Koeck led the Rangers (21-8) with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Remi Smith compiled 13 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Addison Schirato added 12 points.
Koeck, Smith, Payton McGough and Mackenzie Hoover are the four graduating seniors that helped carry the Rangers to their recent success, having made four consecutive state tournament appearances and claiming three straight District 6 championships from 2019-21.
“It’s hard to put a word on a performance when you’re back in the Elite 8, in the top two of the Laurel Highlands, and in the district championship game,” Cecere said.
“They played every game with a full heart, and you can just see your team getting better and better because of the senior leadership. They set a standard.
“At the end, it’s hard to say goodbye. I know those four are going to have incredible lives, no matter what they do.
“Once a Lady Ranger, always a Lady Ranger.”
