CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – There was no moping, no visible tears. Penn Cambria left all its emotion on the court Tuesday night and headed home about as satisfied as a team can be after a loss.
After all, the Panthers just made their fourth consecutive appearance in the PIAA girls basketball playoffs.
“I told the girls that this is what the new Penn Cambria program is about,” coach Keith Saleme said after his team was eliminated from the state playoffs by WPIAL champion North Catholic in a first-round game.
North Catholic rode a balanced scoring attack, led by Alayna Rocco’s 16 points, to a 52-36 victory over Penn Cambria in a Class 3A opening-round game.
It was North Catholic coach Molly Rottmann’s 500th victory at the school, where she is in her 24th year.
“In the overall picture, it really isn’t what’s important now,” said Rottmann, who has led North Catholic to five consecutive WPIAL championships and last won a PIAA title in 2016. “It’s nice, but we wanted this win tonight, for sure.”
North Catholic (20-5) advances to play District 10 runner-up Lakeview in a second-round game on Friday. Tori Drevna added 15 points and Dacia Lewandowski, who has received multiple Division I offers but has yet to commit to a college, chipped in 14 for North Catholic, which broke open a close game by holding Penn Cambria scoreless for much of the fourth quarter.
Emily Hite’s 10 points paced Penn Cambria (17-10), the fourth-place team in District 6.
“They’re scrappy,” Rottman said. “They’re all over the place. They caused us some issues.”
Penn Cambria’s pressing style in Saleme’s seven seasons as coach has been known to do that on more than one occasion. The Panthers entered the night having induced its opponents to commit an average of 28.5 turnovers per game.
“That’s who we are. It’s in our DNA,” Saleme said. “We’re going to pressure the ball for 32 minutes, and we did that tonight. But they did a very good job of taking care of the basketball.”
Both teams committed 14 turnovers.
“They’re one of the few teams that didn’t have 25-30 turnovers against us,” Saleme said. “Usually, we can cause that. Unfortunately, we just didn’t make the shots that we needed to make tonight, but North Catholic is ranked (highly) in the state for a reason. They didn’t rattle when we were pressuring it.”
After the teams played to a 15-all tie after the first quarter, Penn Cambria was able to stay within striking distance of North Catholic, which took a 26-21 halftime lead.
A 14-11 third-quarter advantage extended the Trojanette’s lead to 40-32 before they finally expanded their cushion to double digits when Drevna’s 3-point shot put North Catholic up, 43-32.
It went downhill from there for Penn Cambria, which didn’t score in the quarter until Bailey O’Donnell’s layup with 1:27 to go broke the drought.
Penn Cambria shot just 30% (15-for-50) compared to 47.7% (21-for-44) for North Catholic.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Hite, who retreated to the bench and used an ice pack on her head midway through the fourth quarter after taking a charge from Drevna in a hard collison.
She returned to the lineup late.
“We put our all into that game,” she said. “They’re a very good team and we played them fairly well. I’m not disappointed with how we played. That’s the best team we’ve played this year. We just didn’t hit shots or rebound, something we need to work on.”
Penn Cambria, after an 8-0 start to the season, played the remainder of the year without injured four-year starter Bayle Kunsman, who tore an ACL in December.
“I’m extremely proud of these girls and what they accomplished,” Saleme said. “You get off to such a fast start that we did and then you have a setback. I’m just so proud of the girls who stepped up and answered the bell. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but we’ve fixed the program from where it was before we got here.
“We want to be one of the elite programs in the state.”
