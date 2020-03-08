VANDERGRIFT – North Catholic star point guard Isaac DeGregorio can really shoot from behind the 3-point line. During Saturday’s PIAA Class AAA first-round contest at Kiski Area High School, Westmont Hilltop got a first-hand look.
DeGregorio connected on seven first-half 3-pointers and helped lead his team to a 74-55 victory over the Hilltoppers. DeGregorio finished with a game-high 31 points overall, including 26 in the first half.
The Hilltoppers looked up to the task in the early going as the District 6 No. 4 seed traded baskets with the WPIAL champions, but a little 7-0 run in the final 1:56 of the first quarter extended the North Catholic lead from 16-11 to 23-11.
“That’s a tough guard,” Westmont Hilltop coach Dave Roman Jr. said following the game.
“They’ve got five guys that can handle it and shoot. I told our kids and as you watch film it’s hard to get a feel for them until you’re live in front of them.”
The Trojans played with an up-tempo style and put pressure on the Westmont Hilltop defense throughout the game. Roman believed his team saw a similar opponent in the regular season, but not quite like what his team saw in North Catholic on Saturday.
“On offense, they’re probably a more physical version of Bishop Guilfoyle, just with their bigger bodies. But as far as handling and the way they shoot it, it’s very similar. So we kind of knew what we were getting into, but not really,” he said.
The Hilltoppers settled down in the second quarter some, as junior guard Landon Weeks connected on a pair of 3-pointers to help keep the game close.
He finished with 10 points.
The Trojans led 44-28 at the break. A defensive adjustment got Westmont Hilltop back in the game after halftime. The Hilltoppers made a push and cut it to 49-39 with 3:45 remaining in the third.
“In the huddle, I said to the kids let’s go man-to-man and we had a special defense in for them where we were going to try to takeaway all shooters and make them go one on one to the rim and we were pretty effective with that and we made them score over top of us in the lane and I think that defensive switch allowed us to get back in the game a little bit in the third quarter,” Roman Jr. explained.
That push was fueled by senior forward Ashton Fortson.
He scored 10 of his team-high 20 points in the third quarter.The fourth quarter belonged to North Catholic, however, as Westmont could only muster one made field goal.
The Hilltoppers start four underclassmen, but the loss of Fortson will be one felt around the Westmont Hilltop program heading into next year.
“Such a great kid,” Roman said of Fortson.
“How far he’s come from seventh grade, just maturity as a young man, most of all, and as a basketball player. I’ve never been more proud of a kid in our program.
“He’s turned himself into a legitimate college prospect. There’s a few schools that are really interested in him and one in particular, so I’m just proud because he’s earned it and he’s worked really hard.”
